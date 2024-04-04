A spot in the National Championship Game is up for grabs this Friday with the women's NCAA tournament entering the Final Four games. One of the must-watch March Madness matchups sees Caitlin Clark and Iowa playing against Paige Bueckers and UConn. The Hawkeyes vs. Huskies will be the second of two games, with the victor taking on the winner of the early game between No. 1 seed South Carolina and No. 3 seed North Carolina State.

The Hawkeyes made their way to Cleveland after defeating the reigning champion LSU Tigers 94-87 on Monday. Clark scored 41 points and earned the title of Most Outstanding Player in the regional tournament. Meanwhile, Bueckers led UConn to a 80-73 win over USC in the Elite Eight, scoring 28 points. Friday's game will be the Huskies' 23rd time appearing in the national semifinals.

Here’s everything to know about how to watch Iowa vs. UConn in the Final Four of the women's 2024 NCAA Tournament, plus the rest of the March Madness schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch Iowa vs. UConn Without Cable

The Hawkeyes vs. Huskies Final Four matchup will be televised by ESPN. If you don't have cable, most cost-effective way to stream the Iowa vs. UConn game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the March Madness game if you're not home to watch it live.

How to Watch Iowa vs. UConn for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Iowa vs. UConn Final Four game at no cost.

What time is the Iowa vs. UConn game?

Iowa vs. UConn will tip off at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT) on Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

What channel is the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four games on?

The Final Four games of the women's tournament will air on ESPN. 2024 March Madness women's games will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews.

When are the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four games?

The women’s NCAA tournament heads into the Final Four games this Friday, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Find the full schedule below.

Friday, April 5

(1) South Carolina vs. (3) NC State: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

(1) Iowa vs. (3) UConn: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

