March Madness 2024 is knocking out the brackets. The first four rounds of the tournament saw several stunning upsets and multiple underdog victories, and now only four teams are left vying to become the national champion.

Of the four teams hoping they'll secure the overall NCAA tournament win, eyes are on North Carolina State, which is still in the running as a No. 11 seed. Alabama is the next highest seed in the Final Four with a No. 4 seed. Joining the two teams in the Final Four are No. 1 seed teams UConn and Purdue.

March Madness wraps up with the final four teams battling it out on the court on Saturday and the two winners going head-to-head for the championship win on Monday, April 8. While your March Madness 2024 bracket may be crumpled in the trash at this point, chances are you still want to watch the action. The NCAA tournament is being broadcast across multiple networks, and we've got you covered on how to watch 2024 March Madness Final Four from anywhere.

The Final Four games will tip off on Saturday, April 6, starting at 6:09 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS. For those without access to the cable networks, you can live stream the games with Sling TV or Max's B/R Sports package add-on.

Ready to catch the last games of March Madness? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Final Four games of the 2024 NCAA men's tournament and women's tournament, including the schedule and best live-streaming options.

How to Watch the Final Four March Madness Games Without Cable

The Final Four the National Championship games are airing on TBS, TNT, ESPN and ABC. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four and National Championship games will air on TBS and TNT, while the NCAA Women’s Final Four will air on ESPN and the National Championship game will air on ABC. If you don't have access to these channels, there are several options to catch the Final Four and Championship games on streaming.

You can catch the Final Four matches and National Championship games for the men's tournament on streaming with Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV or Max using the B/R Sports package.

March Madness on Max Max March Madness on Max Right now, Max is giving subscribers a complimentary B/R Sports Add-On package, which has a $10/month value, so it will only cost you the amount of a Max subscription which starts at $10/month. This add-on allows viewers to watch 46 NCAA Men’s Division games during March Madness — including the Final Four and National Championship games. Plans starting at $10/month Watch on Max

You can catch the Final Four matches and National Championship games for the women's tournament on streaming with Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV, as well as with FuboTV, which also offers ABC and ESPN.

March Madness on FuboTV Getty March Madness on FuboTV Fubo offers NCAA Basketball coverage on a variety of channels — including ABC and a variety of ESPN channels — to watch games live without cable. Start your seven-day free trial, then get $20 off your first month while you follow your favorite teams all season long. It is important to note the streaming service does not offer TNT, TBS or TruTV. Plans start at $80/month Free 7-day trial Watch on FuboTV

2024 NCAA Final Four and National Championship Schedule

The men's tournament Final Four games begin on Saturday, April 6. Here is the lineup:

Saturday, April 6

(1) Purdue vs. (11) NC State at 6:09 p.m. ET (TBS, TNT)

(1) UConn vs. (4) Alabama at 8:49 p.m. ET (TBS, TNT)

Monday, April 8

Winners of Final Four Games at 9:20 p.m. ET (TBS, TNT)

The women's tournament Final Four games begin on Friday, April 5. The lineup is:

Friday, April 5

(3) NC State vs. (1) South Carolina at 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

(3) U Conn vs. (1) Iowa at 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sunday, April 7

Winners of Final Four Games at 3:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

What channel are the Final Four games on?

This year, the March Madness Final Four Men's Tournament games will air on TNT and TBS. The March Madness Final Four Women's Tournament games will air on ESPN.

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

The 85th edition of the Men's NCAA tournament begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on CBS

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

The Women's NCAA tournament also begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on ESPN

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

You never truly know what will happen during the March Madness championship tournament. Learn everything you need to know to watch all the NCAA Basketball Games online and on streaming.

