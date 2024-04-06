Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball are set for the NCAA women’s championship game on Sunday against South Carolina. With only one game left in her storied career at Iowa, Clark will now try to top it all off by bringing the Hawkeyes their first national title.

Iowa defeated UConn 71-69 in the Final Four round. Friday night's matchup between the Hawkeyes and Huskies was the most-watched women’s college basketball game in history, viewed by 14.2 million people and peaking at 17 million viewers. Adding to Caitlin Clark's record-breaking college basketball career, Sunday's March Madness championship game is expected to set new viewership records as well.

Here’s everything to know about how to watch Caitlin Clark's final basketball game: Iowa vs. South Carolina, including the NCAA championship game start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina Game Without Cable

The Hawkeyes vs. Gamecocks championship matchup will air on ABC. If you don't have cable, most cost-effective way to stream the Iowa vs. South Carolina game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Final women's March Madness game if you're not home to watch it live.

How to Watch the Iowa vs. South Carolina Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC and 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the women’s national title game at no cost.

What time is the Iowa vs. South Carolina game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. South Carolina Gamecocks game will be played on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT) at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

What channel is the Women's NCAA Tournament Championship Game on?

The Hawkeyes vs. Gamecocks national championship matchup will be televised by ABC.

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday: March 17

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

