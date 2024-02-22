The PGA Tour goes international for the 2024 Mexican Open at Vidanta. Starting today, defending champion Tony Finau will be vying for PGA Tour win No. 7. He is joined by one of the most decorated major winners, Padraig Harrington. The winner of the Mexican Open will receive a spot in the remaining five Signature Events.

Watch the Mexican Open on Peacock

This tournament is one of two full-field events before the next Signature Event — the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando. Since last week’s Genesis Invitational was a Signature Event and featured all the PGA Tour’s best players, many of the Tour’s stars are sitting the Mexican Open out. The competition level remains high with the players' sights set on the Masters.

The purse is $8,100,000 with $1,458,000 going to the winner. Here's everything to know about how to watch the 2024 Mexican Open at home, including the best livestream options and tee times.

How to Watch the 2024 Mexican Open Without Cable

Golf Channel and NBC will showcase live action from the Mexican Open. If you don't have cable, you can stream the 2024 Mexican Open on any of the live streaming options below.

Peacock will simulcast Golf Channel’s broadcasts during all four days of the Mexican Open. The streaming service costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

You can also watch the 2024 Mexican Open on FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service includes the Golf Channel and NBC. Better yet, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Mexican Open online for free.

ESPN's subscription streaming platform, ESPN+, offers PGA Tour golf. You can watch all four rounds of the 2024 Mexican Open on ESPN+. Check out the complete schedule for coverage and sign up for ESPN+ below. All times Eastern.

Thursday, February 22

First round: 9:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Friday, February 23

Second round: 9:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, February 24

Third round: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday, February 25

Final round: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on ESPN+

When is the 2024 Mexican Open?

The 2024 Mexican Open starts Thursday, February 22 and runs through Sunday, February 25, 2024. The tournament will be played at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico.

2024 Mexican Open TV Schedule

This week, NBC and the Golf Channel will share television coverage of the Mexican Open. Find the full Mexican Open schedule below. The Golf Channel will air the first two days of competition, while both Golf Channel and NBC will provide coverage of Saturday and Sunday competitions.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 22: 4:00-7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 23: 4:00-7:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 24: 1:00-3:00 p.m. (Golf Channel) | 3:00-6:00 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, Feb. 25: 1:00-3:00 p.m. (Golf Channel) | 3:00-6:00 p.m. (NBC)

2024 Mexican Open Round 1 Tee Times

All times Eastern.

Tee No. 1

8:30 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

8:41 a.m. – Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

8:52 a.m. – Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky

9:03 a.m. – Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings

9:14 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall

9:25 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg

9:36 a.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley

9:47 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins

9:58 a.m. – Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel

10:09 a.m. – Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald

10:20 a.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales -a

1:15 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

1:26 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski

1:37 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

1:48 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

1:59 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

2:10 p.m. – James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai

2:21 p.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles

2:32 p.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn

2:43 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger

2:54 p.m. – Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz

2:05 p.m. – Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula -a

Tee No. 10

8:30 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

8:41 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox

8:52 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

9:03 a.m. – Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Højgaard

9:14 a.m. – Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

9:25 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington

9:36 a.m. – Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen

9:47 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi

9:58 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar

10:09 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie

10:20 a.m. – Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa -a

1:15 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

1:26 p.m. – Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

1:37 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander

1:48 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

1:59 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid

2:10 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan

2:21 p.m. – Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez

2:32 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman

2:43 p.m. – Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz

2:54 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

2:05 p.m. – Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente -a

2024 Mexican Open Round 2 Tee Times

Tee No. 1

8:30 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Patrick Rodgers, Stephan Jaeger

8:41 a.m. – Matt NeSmith, Vince Whaley, Carson Young

8:52 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Tyson Alexander

9:03 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Ryan Brehm

9:14 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Matti Schmid

9:25 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry, Roger Sloan

9:36 a.m. – Bronson Burgoon, MJ Daffue, Sebastián Vázquez

9:47 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Philip Knowles, Max Greyserman

9:58 a.m. – Parker Coody, Joe Highsmith, Roberto Díaz

10:09 a.m. – Ben Silverman, Rico Hoey, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

10:20 a.m. – Kevin Dougherty, Patrick Fishburn, Santiago De la Fuente -a

1:15 p.m. – Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak

1:26 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Ben Taylor, Ryan Fox

1:37 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Charley Hoffman, S.H. Kim

1:48 p.m. – Tony Finau, Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Højgaard

1:59 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Brandt Snedeker

2:10 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Peter Malnati, Padraig Harrington

2:21 p.m. – Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt, Thorbjørn Olesen

2:32 p.m. – Pierceson Coody, Raul Pereda, Fred Biondi

2:43 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Wilson Furr, Cristobal Del Solar

2:54 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Ryan McCormick, Austin Wylie

2:05 p.m. – Jorge Campillo, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jose Antonio Safa -a

Tee No. 10

8:30 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Aaron Baddeley, Alex Smalley

8:41 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, C.T. Pan, Scott Gutschewski

8:52 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Austin Eckroat, Dylan Wu

9:03 a.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, K.H. Lee

9:14 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Matt Wallace, Nico Echavarria

9:25 a.m. – James Hahn, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai

9:36 a.m. – Joseph Bramlett, Carl Yuan, Ben Kohles

9:47 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Tom Whitney, Rodolfo Cazaubòn

9:58 a.m. – Rafael Campos, Erik Barnes, Jimmy Stanger

10:09 a.m. – Trace Crowe, Chandler Phillips, Alvaro Ortiz

10:20 a.m. – Chan Kim, Hayden Springer, Renato Naula -a

1:15 p.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

1:26 p.m. – Michael Kim, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens

1:37 p.m. – Josh Teater, Justin Suh, David Lipsky

1:48 p.m. – Davis Riley, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings

1:59 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Mark Hubbard, Harry Hall

2:10 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Greyson Sigg

2:21 p.m. – Jacob Bridgeman, Mac Meissner, Preston Stanley

2:32 p.m. – Harrison Endycott, David Skinns, Matt Atkins

2:43 p.m. – Victor Perez, Alexander Björk, Ben Sigel

2:54 p.m. – Paul Barjon, Norman Xiong, Stuart Macdonald

3:05 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Ryo Hisatsune, Omar Morales -a

