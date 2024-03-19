Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 Miami Open Online: Schedule, TV Channel and Live Stream

By Andy Garden
Published: 5:09 PM PDT, March 19, 2024

The Miami Open is here, and we have all of the information on how you can watch the action in Florida.

After an eventful two weeks at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the 39th edition of the Miami Open is now underway. The ATP and WTA Tours battle it out in Florida at a tournament you don't want to miss. The women's main draw begins today, March 19, while the men's main draw begins tomorrow, March 20.

Starting just days after Indian Wells, the Miami Open is the second leg of the 'Sunshine Double' and will see both Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek compete once the main draw matches get started. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev will seek revenge along with Jannik Sinner after losing to Alcaraz last weekend. 

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Miami Open, including the full schedule and livestream details.

How to Watch the 2024 Miami Open Without Cable

The Miami Open is being broadcast on the Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the entire tennis tournament is with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Miami Open online for free.

With FuboTV, you'll have access to a broad range of live sporting action from across the world. Watch the Miami Open on Tennis Channel along with future Grand Slam tournaments this year.

$79.99 $59.99/First Month

7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up Now

In addition to tennis, Fubo offers NCAA March Madness, MLB, NBA, NHL and international soccer games along with almost every NFL game next season.

What channel is the 2024 Miami Open on?

The Tennis Channel will be broadcasting live coverage of the Miami Open from start to finish.

2024 Miami Open Schedule

Get ready for 13 days of tennis between the men's, women's and doubles competitions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Here is the full Miami Open schedule to help you keep up with all the action.

Tuesday, March 19: Men's Final Qualifying, Women's Singles Round 1

Wednesday, March 20: Men's Singles Round 1, Women's Singles Round 1

Thursday, March 21: Men's Round 1, Women's Round 2, Doubles

Friday, March 22: Men's Round 2, Women's Round 2, Doubles

Saturday, March 23: Men's Round 2, Women's Round 3, Doubles

Sunday, March 24: Men's Round 3, Women's Round 3, Doubles

Monday, March 25: Men's Round 3, Women's Round 4, Doubles

Tuesday, March 26: Men's Round 4, Women's Quarterfinals, Doubles

Wednesday, March 27: Men's Quarterfinals, Women's Quarterfinals, Doubles Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 28: Men's Quarterfinals, Women's Semifinals, Men's Doubles Semifinals

Friday, March 29: Men's Semifinals, Women's Doubles Semifinals

Saturday, March 30: Women's Singles Final, Men's Doubles Final

Sunday, March 31: Men's Singles Final, Women's Doubles Final

