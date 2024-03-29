Streaming

Men's NCAA Tournament 2024: How to Watch Saturday's Elite 8 Games Online, Schedule and Livestream

Published: 7:00 PM PDT, March 29, 2024

The Elite 8 of the Men's NCAA Tournament gets underway Saturday. Here's how to watch the games live.

It's getting close to regional championship time in March Madness. The 2024 men's NCAA Tournament finishes the Sweet 16 tonight as the top teams take another step toward a national championship.

Now a spot in the Final Four is on the line when the Elite Eight matchups begin Saturday. The East and West regional finals will take place on Saturday followed by the South and Midwest finals on Sunday.

Watch the Elite 8 on Sling TV

The Elite Eight is when the best teams truly start to prove themselves. UConn, Illinois, Alabama and Clemson have already secured their spots. The others will be up for grabs during tonight's Gonzaga vs. Purdue and Creighton vs. Tennessee matchups. 

Ready to catch the rest of March Madness? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Elite 8 games of the 2024 NCAA men's tournament, including the schedule and best live-streaming options.

How to Watch the Elite 8 Games Without Cable

Saturday's Elite 8 games will broadcast live on TBS and TruTV. If you don't have cable, most cost-effective way to stream the men's March Madness games is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20, the Blue tier with TruTV to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NCAA games when you're not home.

Sunday's Elite 8 games will be broadcast live on CBS. You can watch those two games on Paramount+, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Men's March Madness Elite 8 Schedule

The NCAA men's tournament Elite Eight games begin on Saturday, March 30. Find the full lineup below.

Saturday, March 30

Connecticut vs. Illinois, 6:09 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV

Alabama vs. Clemson, 8:49 p.m. ET | TBS/truTV

Sunday, March 31

Houston/Duke winner vs. Marquette/North Carolina State winner, TBA

Purdue/Gonzaga winner vs. Tennessee/Creighton winner, TBA

What channels are the Elite 8 games on?

TBS will broadcast Saturday's East and West regional finals, while CBS will broadcast Sunday's South and Midwest regional finals.

2024 NCAA Men's March Madness Schedule

Find the full March Madness schedule below and tune into all the action through the NCAA Championship game on April 8.

Men's NCAA Tournament

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on CBS
  • First Four: March 19-20
  • First round: March 21-22
  • Second round: March 23-24 
  • Sweet 16: March 28-29 
  • Elite Eight: March 30-31 
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

