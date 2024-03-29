Men’s March Madness continues tonight with the second slate of Sweet 16 games. The Gonzaga Bulldogs face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Motor City for what will be one of this round's toughest matchups.

Having made two appearances in the national championship game, Gonzaga now needs to get past the No. 1 seed Purdue to move on to the Elite 8. Tonight's game will be a rematch after the Boilermakers beat the Bulldogs 73-63 to open the Maui Invitational in November.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Gonzaga vs. Purdue game, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Gonzaga vs. Purdue Game Without Cable

The Gozaga vs. Purdue game will broadcast live on TBS and TruTV. If you don't have cable, most cost-effective way to stream the Sweet 16 game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20, the Blue tier with TruTV to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NCAA games when you're not home.

What time is the Gonzaga vs. Purdue Sweet 16 game?

The Gonzaga vs. Purdue men's college basketball NCAA March Madness game will be played on Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7:39 p.m. ET (4:39 p.m. PT).

2024 NCAA Sweet 16 Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the men's NCAA tournament Sweet Sixteen games.

Thursday, March 28

Arizona (2) vs. Clemson (6) at 7:09 p.m. ET (CBS)

U Conn (1) vs. San Diego State (5) at 7:39 p.m. ET (TBS/TruTV)

North Carolina (1) vs. Alabama (4) at 9:39 p.m. ET (CBS)

Iowa State (2) vs. Illinois (3) at 10:09 p.m ET (TBS/TruTV)

Friday, March 29

Marquette (2) vs. NC State (11) at 7:09 p.m. ET (CBS)

Purdue (1) vs. Gonzaga (5) at 7:39 p.m. ET (TBS/TruTV)

Houston (1) vs. Duke (4) at 9:39 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee (2) vs. Creighton (3) at 10:09 p.m. ET (TBS/TruTV)

What channel are the Sweet 16 games on?

This year, CBS, TBS, TruTV will broadcast the Sweet 16 March Madness games.

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

The 85th edition of the Men's NCAA tournament begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on CBS

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

The Women's NCAA tournament also begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on ESPN

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

You never truly know what will happen during the March Madness championship tournament. Learn everything you need to know to watch all the NCAA Basketball Games online and on streaming.

