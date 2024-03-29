Men’s March Madness continues tonight with the second slate of Sweet 16 games. The No. 3 Creighton Bluejays face the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for the final spot in the Elite Eight.

After two overtime periods, the Bluejays made it past No. 11 Oregon in the second round, winning 86-73. The Vols struggled with No. 7 Texas in round of 32, needing four free throws from All-American guard Dalton Knecht in the final nine seconds to advance with a 62-58 win.

The winner of tonight's game will take on the winner of Gonzaga vs. Purdue in the Midwest Region final. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Creighton vs. Tennessee game, including the start time and best livestream options.

How to Watch the Creighton vs. Tennessee Game Without Cable

The Sweet 16's closing matchup between Creighton and Tennessee will broadcast live on TBS and TruTV. If you don't have cable, most cost-effective way to stream the Sweet 16 game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20, the Blue tier with TruTV to $22.50, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording NCAA games when you're not home.

What time is the Creighton vs. Tennessee Sweet 16 game?

The Creighton vs. Tennessee men's college basketball NCAA March Madness game will be played Friday, March 28, 2024 at 10:09 p.m. ET (7:09 p.m. PT).

2024 NCAA Sweet 16 Schedule

Here is the full schedule for the men's NCAA tournament Sweet Sixteen games.

Thursday, March 28

Arizona (2) vs. Clemson (6) at 7:09 p.m. ET (CBS)

U Conn (1) vs. San Diego State (5) at 7:39 p.m. ET (TBS/TruTV)

North Carolina (1) vs. Alabama (4) at 9:39 p.m. ET (CBS)

Iowa State (2) vs. Illinois (3) at 10:09 p.m ET (TBS/TruTV)

Friday, March 29

Marquette (2) vs. NC State (11) at 7:09 p.m. ET (CBS)

Purdue (1) vs. Gonzaga (5) at 7:39 p.m. ET (TBS/TruTV)

Houston (1) vs. Duke (4) at 9:39 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee (2) vs. Creighton (3) at 10:09 p.m. ET (TBS/TruTV)

What channel are the Sweet 16 games on?

This year, CBS, TBS, TruTV will broadcast the Sweet 16 March Madness games.

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

The 85th edition of the Men's NCAA tournament begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on CBS

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

The Women's NCAA tournament also begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on ESPN

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

