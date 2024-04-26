The 2024-2025 NFL season is still a few months away, but you can get your football fix thanks to the NFL Draft happening now through Saturday, April 27. The league's biggest offseason event sees teams selecting college football players and trading select veteran players to lead them to the Super Bowl.

This year's edition of the draft is being held in Detroit. Last night, the Chicago Bears took USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. UW Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze was also selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 9 overall pick. The Arizona Cardinals selected the former Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick.

Not only is this a big day for the young players who may have their dream of joining an NFL team come true, but it is also a big day for all NFL fans as these draft selections could make or break their teams in the approaching football season. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 NFL Draft, including the schedule, draft order and best livestream options.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft without cable

The 2024 NFL draft will air on ABC and ESPN, which are available on most major cable providers, as well as the NFL Network. If you don't have cable, you can stream the NFL Draft on FuboTV, Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV from the comfort of your home.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft on your phone

For streaming on the go, you can watch the NFL Draft on your phone with NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $6.99 per month (or $19.99 per year) offers access to NFL Network. NFL+ will also work on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV to watch on your television screen.

Along with access to NFL Network, you'll get to stream NFL Training camps and other off-season content, regular season games, postseason games and much more on NFL+.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The first round of the NFL Draft began on Thursday, April 25. The following rounds of drafting are taking place on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27.

What time is the NFL Draft Second Round?

The Second Round of the NFL Draft will begin at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on Friday, April 26, 2024.

What channel is the NFL Draft on?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be broadcast on the NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, which all will be providing live coverage of the event.

2024 NFL Draft Schedule

The NFL Draft will take place over three days. Here is how each day breaks down:

Round 1: Thursday, April 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Rounds 4 to 7: Saturday, April 27 at 12:00 p.m. ET

2024 NFL Draft Order

On Thursday, April 25, 32 NFL teams will add a new player to their roster. Here are the teams in order from first to last pick for the first round of the NFL Draft.

1. Chicago Bears

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Check out the entire order of selections for the 2024 NFL Draft here.

