Rafael Nadal is back. After missing nearly the entire 2023 season, the 37-year-old Spaniard is competing at the 2024 Barcelona Open this week. Nadal just played his first match on clay since winning his 14th French Open title in 2022. This year’s Barcelona Open runs from April 13 to 21 at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona and Nadal's return to tennis is a must-watch.

Today, 12-time Barcelona Open champion Rafael Nadal made a winning return by defeating Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-3. He will next meet fourth seed Alex de Minaur on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. ET. Australia's top-ranked player received a first round bye and Nadal leads 3-1 in their head-to-head series.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Barcelona Open, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 Barcelona Open Without Cable

The 2024 Barcelona Open is being broadcast on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the entire tennis tournament is with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Barcelona Open for free.

You can also watch the Barcelona Open on Hulu + Live TV. To watch Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV, you will need the Sports add-on, which costs $9.99 per month on top of the base subscription price of $76.99 a month. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

What channel is the Barcelona Open on?

The 2024 Barcelona Open is airing live on Tennis Channel.

2024 Barcelona Open Schedule

The Barcelona Open is an ATP 500 event, running from April 13 to 21. Some of the world's best players are set to compete. Find the schedule below in

Qualifying: Saturday, April 13 - Sunday, April 14 at 4 a.m. EST

Main Draw: Monday, April 15 - Sunday, April 21 at 5 a.m. EST

Doubles Final: Sunday, April 21 at 7 a.m. EST

Singles Final: Sunday, April 21 at 10 a.m. EST

