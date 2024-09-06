How to Watch 'The Boy and the Heron' and More Studio Ghibli Films

Studio Ghibli, the birthplace of classic animated films like Howl's Moving Castle and Spirited Away, is dropping its latest feature film to Max on September 6.

Winning the 2023 Oscar for Best Animated Film, The Boy and the Heron centers around Mahito, a young boy who enters a dream world shared by the living and the dead. The English-language version of the film features the voices of a star-studded cast, including Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Willem Dafoe and Florence Pugh. Settle in for your weekend movie night, because The Boy and the Heron streams on Max as of Friday.

First releasing films in the 1980s, Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli soon gained a loyal following. Not only are the anime movies the studio produces — like Kiki's Delivery Service and My Neighbor Totoro — beloved by fans across the globe, but many of Studio Ghibli's works are also critically acclaimed, winning numerous awards over the years. The Boy and the Heron is no different, securing multiple wins from a variety of awards ceremonies.

If you have yet to watch the cinematic masterpiece that is The Boy and the Heron, keep reading, because we've found out everything you need to know about watching the movie at home on streaming. We've also rounded up where to stream other hit Studio Ghibli films.

When did The Boy and the Heron premiere?

The Boy and the Heron first premiered in the United States on October 1 at the New York Film Festival. It was released to theaters on December 8, 2023, but had a limited run in theaters prior to this date, on November 22, 2023.

Where to stream The Boy and the Heron online

The Boy and the Heron is streaming exclusively on Max as of Friday, September 6, 2024. Along with this beloved animated film, subscribers will get access to the other Studio Ghilbi films and so much more.

The streaming service also features content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV and Food Network. Members can watch hit shows like True Detective, 90 Day Fiance, Succession, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones (and its prequel House of the Dragon) ... the list goes on. Memberships to watch this massive library of content start at $9.99 per month and you can save an additional 20% by signing up for an annual plan.

The streamer can also be added to an existing Prime Video account for $9.99 per month on top of the Prime Video membership fee.

Where to stream other Studio Ghibli films

The streaming home of Studio Ghibli is Max. Along with The Boy and the Heron, Max has over 20 other Studio Ghibli films and two behind-the-scenes documentaries (Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki and The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness) about the legendary animation company.

Max is only missing two of Studio Ghibli's feature films. This includes The Red Turtle and Grave of the Fireflies.

The Red Turtle was produced as part of a co-production with another studio, so it was not part of Max's streaming deal. However, The Red Turtle is available to rent or buy on Amazon and on Apple TV+.

Grave of the Fireflies is known as one of Studio Ghibli's saddest films, but another company holds the licensing rights. But we have some good news: Netflix has acquired the film, so Grave of the Fireflies will begin streaming on the service on September 16.

The Studio Ghibli films streaming on Max include:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Castle in the Sky

My Neighbor Totoro

Kiki's Delivery Service

Only Yesterday

Porco Rosso

Ocean Waves

Pom Poko

Whisper of the Heart

Princess Mononoke

My Neighbors the Yamadas

Spirited Away

The Cat Returns

Howl's Moving Castle

Tales from Earthsea

Ponyo

The Secret World of Arrietty

From Up on Poppy Hill

The Wind Rises

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

When Marnie Was There

Earwig and the Witch

The Boy and the Heron

