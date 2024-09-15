Can the Chicago Bears pull off another surprise win in Week 2? Find out when they face the Houston Texans tonight.
The Chicago Bears face the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season. This week's prime-time matchup will be the first time the Bears and Texans have faced off since 2022. With new, young quarterbacks at the helm of both teams' offenses, fans can expect an epic battle tonight.
Both teams are coming in hot today, having each won their opening games in Week 1. For Chicago’s part, a stunning second half performance last week helped the team recover from a 17-0 deficit to secure a 24-17 win against Tennessee. Meanwhile, Houston faced their rivals, the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. In a game that was tight from start to finish, the Texans narrowly defeated the Colts 29-27.
Houston and Chicago will be tasked with proving that their Week 1 victory wasn’t a fluke. Here are all the ways to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans NFL game today, including the full NFL Week 2 schedule and best livestream options.
When is the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans NFL game?
The Bears head to Houston to take on the Texans on Sunday, September 15. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT).
How to Watch the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans Game Without Cable
The Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans game will air live on NBC tonight, but you don’t need cable to watch the matchup. Here are all the ways to stream the NFL Week 2 game live.
Watch the Bears vs. Texans on Sling TV
Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to FOX, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and more.
Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NFL and NCAA matchups. The streamer is also currently offering $81 off four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan for $219 when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass.
Watch the Bears vs. Texans on FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch this weekend's NFL matchups. Every game broadcast locally or nationally will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month and a free seven-day trial to watch tonight's Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans game at no cost.
Watch the Bears vs. Texans on Peacock
This week, NBC will be streaming the Chicago vs. Houston game live on Peacock. The streaming platform will be airing multiple NFL games this season, including many major Sunday Night Football games and the Thanksgiving NFL game. Plans start at just $7.99 per month for access to Peacock and all the NFL games that will be streaming live there.
Watch the Bears vs. Texans on Hulu + Live TV
With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With NBC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch this weekend’s matchup between Chicago and Houston live.
Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.
What channel is the Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans game on today?
Today's Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans game will be airing live on NBC.
2024 NFL Week 2 Schedule
Here are the upcoming game times for Week 2 of the NFL regular season, including where all the games will air.
Sunday, September 15, 2024
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday, September 16, 2024
Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN2)
Key dates for the 2024 NFL season
Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.
October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)
October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)
October 15-16: Fall League Meeting
October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)
November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)
December 10-11: Special League Meeting
January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend
January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl
February 1: Senior Bowl
February 2: Pro Bowl Games
February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine