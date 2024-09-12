The 19th edition of the Solheim Cup gets underway on Friday at the beautiful Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. Team USA is in need of a home advantage as they welcome Team Europe who will be bidding for an unprecedented fourth trophy in a row after a thrilling 14-14 draw in Spain last year. Keep reading for all the ways to watch the biggest team competition in women's golf.

Watch Solheim Cup on Sling TV

For the second consecutive year, Stacy Lewis is leading the charge as U.S. captain after she was the youngest American Solheim Cup captain in history last year. She'll once again be going up against European captain Suzann Pettersen and her 12 players. Team USA also have the world’s two best players this year, Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu.

Don't miss the action from Virginia. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Solheim Cup at home, including tee times and a free livestream option.

How to Watch the 2024 Solheim Cup Without Cable

The 2024 Solheim Cup will air live on the Golf Channel and NBC. If you don't have cable, the best ways to stream the golf tournament is with a subscription to Peacock, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

You can watch the 2024 Solheim Cup online with Peacock, which will offer simulcasts of NBC’s TV coverage on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET and Sunday from 12 to 3 p.m. ET. The streaming service costs $7.99 per month for the Premium option or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus.

Sling TV is one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to watch the Solheim Cup without cable. You can add Sports Extra to the Sling Blue plan for access to both NBC and the Golf Channel.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package down to just $22.50. The Sports Extra costs $11 and Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the golf tournament if you aren't home to watch the rounds live.

How to Watch the 2024 Solheim Cup Online for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Golf Channel, NBC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $30 off your first month and a free seven-day trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the entire 2024 Solheim Cup for free.

When is the 2024 Solheim Cup ?

The 19th edition of the Solheim Cup begins on Friday, September 13 and runs through Sunday, September 15.

What channel is the 2024 Solheim Cup on?

Golf Channel and NBC will broadcast more than 30 hours of live action from the 2024 Solheim Cup. Streaming will be available on Peacock.

2024 Solheim Cup TV Schedule

The team match-play competition includes eight foursome, eight four-ball and 12 singles matches. Below, find the full TV schedule for the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Thursday, September 12

Opening Ceremonies: 4-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 13

7 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

6 – 6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 14

7 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

3 – 6 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

6 – 6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, September 15

8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

Closing Ceremony: 3 – 4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

2024 Solheim Cup Tee Times: Day 1

All times Eastern.

Friday, September 13

7:05 a.m. — Foursomes Match 1

Esther Henseleit and Charley Hull vs. Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz

7:17 a.m. — Foursomes Match 2

Celine Boutier and Albane Valenzuela vs. Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin

7:29 a.m. — Foursomes Match 3

Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark vs. Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho

7:41 a.m. — Foursomes Match 4

Linn Grant and Carlota Giganda vs. Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel

12:05 p.m. — Fourball Match 1

12:20 p.m. — Fourball Match 2

12:35 p.m. — Fourball Match 3

12:50 p.m. — Fourball Match 4

Who is playing in the 2024 Solheim Cup?

Team USA

Stacy Lewis (Captain)

Nelly Korda

Lilia Vu

Lauren Coughlin

Ally Ewing

Allisen Corpuz

Megan Khang

Andrea Lee

Rose Zhang

Alison Lee

Jennifer Kupcho

Sarah Schmelzel

Lexi Thompson

Team Europe

Suzann Pettersen (Captain)

Charley Hull

Esther Henseleit

Celine Boutier

Maja Stark

Linn Grant

Leona Maguire

Carlota Ciganda

Madelene Sagstrom

Georgia Hall

Anna Nordqvist

Emily Pedersen

Albane Valenzuela

