The Arizona Diamondbacks (9-10) and San Francisco Giants (8-11) open a four-game series at Oracle Park today. This is the first meeting between the National League West rivals this season. First pitch is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET.

Watch Today's Game on FuboTV

The Diamondbacks fell to the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Wednesday, losing two of three in that series but have won five of their last eight. Meanwhile, the Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on the road Wednesday, winning two of three in that series.

Get ready for an action-packed weekend of baseball. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants game today, including the start time and best livestream option.

How to watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants game without cable

Today's Diamondbacks at Giants game will air on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have cable, you can watch the MLB game on Sling TV or FuboTV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FS1 down to just $35 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $50. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Giants vs. Diamondbacks game if you're not home to watch it live.

How to watch the Diamondbacks vs. Giants game for free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to FS1 and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Diamondbacks vs. Giants four-game series online for free.

What time is the Diamondbacks vs. Giants game?

First pitch for Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game 1 is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET (6:45 p.m. PT) on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

What channel is the Diamondbacks vs. Giants game on?

The Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants game will air on FS1 tonight. Diamondbacks and Giants fans looking to watch this Friday night's game will need to have an Apple TV+ subscription.

Sign Up for AppleTV+

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Series Schedule

Thursday, April 18 at 9:45 p.m. ET: Watch on FuboTV or Sling TV

Friday, April 19 at 10:15 p.m. ET: Watch on Apple TV+

Saturday, April 20 at 4:05 p.m. ET: Watch on FuboTV

Sunday, April 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET: Watch on FuboTV

RELATED CONTENT: