Starting out as a professional wrestler and working his way up to be one of the highest-earning actors delivering us hit films like Moana and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson knows how to entertain. Now the star is bringing us a new season of football with the United Football League.

Merging the XFL and United States Football League (USFL), the United Football League (UFL) is the professional minor league for American football. The best part about the UFL is that it plays out during the spring season, so sports fans can get their football fix before the NFL season even begins.

The first-ever UFL season officially kicks off Saturday, March 30 with 10 weeks of football action. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the UFL games at home, including the spring football season schedule and teams.

When does the UFL season start?

The inaugural UFL season begins Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET with the Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades going head to head.

How to Watch the UFL Games Without Cable

The 10-week UFL season has four games each week, which will air on a few different cable networks consisting of FOX, ESPN, ABC, FS1 and ESPN2. If you don't have access to these channels, your best bet to watch these games at home is with a streaming service that offers live television, like FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV.

One of the easiest ways to catch the games is by streaming them on FuboTV. With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch the game via ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now, plus $20 off your first month. Grab the free trial offer to stream the UFL inaugural games online for free.

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can also watch the games live because the provider offers the ABC, FOX, ESPN, FS1 and ESPN2 channels to stream all the UFL games airing on cable this season.

Another way to catch the UFL football games is via Sling TV's Orange + Blue plan, which includes ABC, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1 channels. For a limited time, new subscribers can half off their first month of a Sling TV membership. This deal lowers the price of the Orange + Blue plan at Sling TV from $60 per month to just $30 per month.

What Teams Are In the 2024 UFL?

Eight teams will be competing in the 2024 UFL season: the Birmingham Stallions, Arlington Renegades, St. Louis Battlehawks, Michigan Panthers, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, Memphis Showboats and Houston Roughnecks.

2024 UFL Season Schedule

Ready to make your streaming plans to watch the upcoming UFL games? Here are the weekly schedules for the entire season and which channels will be airing the games. All times are ET.

Week 1

Saturday, March 30

1:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions vs. Arlington Renegades (FOX)

4:00 p.m. St. Lous Battlehawks vs. Michigan Panthers (FOX)



Sunday, March 31

12:00 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs. San Antonio Brahmas (ESPN)

3:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Roughnecks (ESPN)

Week 2

Saturday, April 6

12:00 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs. Memphis Showboats (ESPN)

8:00 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (ABC)

Sunday, April 7

12:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions vs. Michigan Panthers (ESPN)

4:00 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs. D.C. Defenders (FOX)

Week 3

Saturday, April 13

1:00 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs. Arlington Renegades (ESPN)

7:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats vs. Birmingham Stallions (FOX)

Sunday, April 14

12:00 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs. Michigan Panthers (ABC)

3:00 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas (ABC)

Week 4

Saturday, April 20

12:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (ABC)

7:00 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs. Birmingham Stallions (FOX - regional coverage only)

7:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers vs. San Antonio Brahmas (FOX - regional coverage only)

Sunday, April 21

2:00 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs. Houston Roughnecks (FS1)

Week 5

Saturday, April 27

7:00 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs. Arlington Renegades (FOX)

7:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions vs. Houston Roughnecks (FOX)

Sunday, April 28

12:00 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs. D.C. Defenders (ESPN)

3:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers vs. Memphis Showboats (FOX)

Week 6

Saturday, May 4

12:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions vs. Memphis Showboats (ABC)

3:00 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (FOX)

Sunday, May 5

1:00 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs. Michigan Panthers (FOX)

4:00 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs. D.C. Defenders (FOX)

Week 7

Saturday, May 11

1:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats vs. Arlington Renegades (ESPN)

4:00 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Birmingham Stallions (FOX)

Sunday, May 12

12:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers vs. D.C. Defenders (ESPN)

3:00 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs. Houston Roughnecks (ESPN)

Week 8

Saturday, May 18

4:00 p.m. Memphis Showboats vs. Michigan Panthers (FOX)

8:00 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs. Birmingham Stallions (ESPN2)

Sunday, May 19

12:00 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (ABC)

4:00 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs. San Antonio Brahmas (FOX)

Week 9

Saturday, May 25

12:00 p.m. St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Arlington Renegades (ABC)

3:00 p.m. Birmingham Stallions vs. San Antonio Brahmas (ABC)

Sunday, May 26

2:30 p.m. D.C. Defenders vs. Memphis Showboats (FOX)

2:30 p.m. Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Roughnecks (FOX)

Week 10

Saturday, June 1

12:00 p.m. Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions (ESPN)

4:00 p.m. San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks (FOX)

Sunday, June 2

12:00 p.m. Arlington Renegades vs. D.C. Defenders (ABC)

7:00 p.m. Houston Roughnecks vs. Memphis Showboats (FOX)

Playoff Semifinals

Saturday, June 8 @ 3:00 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9 @ TBD (FOX)

