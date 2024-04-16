The 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament is here with the No. 10 seed Golden State Warriors and No. 9 seed Sacramento Kings set for a postseason bout. Pacific Division foes meet again in a win-or-go-home game to determine who will face the loser of today's Lakers vs. Pelicans game.

The Warriors and Kings and Warriors battled it out in the first round of last year's NBA Playoffs, where Stephen Curry's Game 7-record 50 points led Golden State to victory. Sacramento will now look for revenge after their dream season ended at the hands of the Warriors.

Who will win the rematch? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Warriors vs. Kings game, including the start time and best livestream option.

How to Watch the Warriors vs. Kings Game Without Cable

The Warriors vs. Kings game will air on TNT. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch today's game is with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NBA Play-In Tournament if you're not home to watch it live.

You can also save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering $10 off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $50 for the first month.

What time is the Warriors vs. Kings Game?

The Warriors vs. Kings NBA Play-In Tournament game will be played Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 10:00 p.m. ET (7:00 p.m. PT).

2024 NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

The NBA Play-In Tournament will be played from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday, April 19, 2024. The Western Conference starts today while the Eastern Conference will begin competition on Wednesday.

Western Conference

7/8 Game: L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, Tuesday, April 16 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

9/10 Game: Golden State vs. Sacramento, Tuesday, April 16 (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

Eastern Conference

7/8 Game: Miami vs. Philadelphia; Wednesday, April 17 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

9/10 Game: Atlanta vs. Chicago; Wednesday, April 17 (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

