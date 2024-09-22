Today, we have a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons for Sunday Night Football.

The Chiefs will head to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, to meet the Falcons on their home turf. If the Kansas City team can secure the win against Atlanta, it will mark the third consecutive win for last year's Super Bowl Champions. For football fans looking to watch the most NFL games in one place, it's never been easier to catch the action on Sling TV.

Watch the Game on Peacock

Most experts predict the Kansas City Chiefs will once again take home the victory with the Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce duo on their side. However, the Atlanta Falcons are finding their groove with quarterback Kirk Cousins and we're able to come out ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

We are in store for an epic game of Sunday Night Football. Here are all the ways to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL game tonight, including the full NFL Week 3 schedule and best livestream options.

When is the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 3 game?

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL game takes place on Sunday, September 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT).

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons game without cable

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons game will air live on NBC tonight, but you don’t need cable to watch the Sunday Night Football matchup. Here are all the ways to stream the NFL Week 3 game live.

This week, NBC will be streaming the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons game live on Peacock. The streaming platform will be airing multiple NFL games this season, including many major Sunday Night Football games and the Thanksgiving NFL game. Plans start at just $7.99 per month for Peacock Premium or $13.99 per month for Peacock Premium Plus without ads.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to FOX, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and more.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NFL and NCAA matchups. The streamer is also currently offering $81 off four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan for $219 when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch this weekend's NFL matchups. Every game broadcast locally or nationally will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month and a free seven-day trial to watch tonight's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons game at no cost.

Watch the 2024-25 NFL Season on FuboTV FuboTV Watch the 2024-25 NFL Season on FuboTV FuboTV offers 190 channels in its base package, which includes ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, and the NFL Network. Right now, you can save $30 on your first month of Fubo. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. $80/Month $50/Month 7-Day Free Trial Sign Up Now

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With NBC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch this weekend’s matchup between Kansas City and Atlanta live.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

What channel is the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons game on today?

Tonight's Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons game will be airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

2024 NFL Week 3 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week three of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Sunday, September 22, 2024

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburg Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, September 23, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

