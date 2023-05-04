Disney's latest fairytale of the past to be brought to life, The Little Mermaid, is finally coming to the big screen on Friday, May 26. After making a big splash when Disney dropped the first trailer last year, the live-action remake has been one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023.

As we get closer to the film's release, tickets to see The Little Mermaid are now on sale and people are pouring in to see this movie in theaters. Be prepared for your breath to be taken away when the movie premieres by securing your tickets now.

Rob Marshall’s live-action adaptation of one of the most classic Disney stories ever will star Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Joining Bailey and McCarthy in the star-studded cast are Javier Bardem as King Triton, London-native Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian.

Like all Disney live-action remakes, The Little Mermaid will follow the classic storyline with potentially a few modern changes. The Little Mermaid will feature music from Disney's Oscar-winning animated musical classic of 1989 as well as four new songs.

Here is everything to know about when and where to watch The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid Release Date

The Little Mermaid is coming to US cinemas on May 26, 2023.

How to watch The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid will be shown exclusively in theaters. We expect the movie to come to Disney+, but based on Disney's past release models, the film won't be made available to stream before 45 to 90 days after its theatrical release.

Can I watch The Little Mermaid Online?

The 2023 version of The Little Mermaid will only be in theaters initially. After The Little Mermaid has completed its exclusive theatrical run, it is likely to stream on Disney Plus. You can also watch the animated version of Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 fairy tale of Ariel on Disney Plus now.

Disney Plus costs $8/month for ad-supported streaming, or $11/month for the ad-free version. Both plans give members access to the full Disney Plus lineup of movies and shows, including another reimagining of a familiar tale, Peter Pan & Wendy.

Watch the Trailer for The Little Mermaid

During the 95th Academy Awards, The Little Mermaid dropped its first full theatrical trailer, giving viewers their first full look at McCarthy as Ursula.

Bailey told ET that McCarthy's natural warmth added a layer of nuance to her wickedness in the film. "She has this very kind of maternal trickiness to her when it comes to tricking Ariel in the film, so I got to be consumed in her world and falling into her spell," she explained. "It wasn't so much like mean, mean. It was like [Ariel] looking for a maternal figure."

