Today, the Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams at the State Farm Stadium. Both teams lost their opening games in Week 1, so this NFL Week 2 matchup is as much about recovering from a rocky start as it is about the decades-long rivalry. These NFC West foes will both be looking for their first win of the season when all the action kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Watch Rams vs. Cardinals on Sling

This is the first matchup between the longstanding rivals in the 2024 regular season. Los Angeles has had the upper hand over Arizona since 2017. Of the last 15 games the rivals have played against each other, the Rams are up 13-2. But a slew of injuries has left the team with a thin offensive line, which could be the opening Arizona needs to start closing that gap.

Here is how to watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL game today, including all the best livestream options.

When is the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals game?

The Los Angeles Rams meet the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Without Cable

The Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals game is airing live on FOX, but you don’t need cable to watch these rivals in their first meeting of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here are all the ways to stream the Rams-Cardinals matchup live at home.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to watch NFL games this season. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. That package will also give you access to NBC, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network, the NFL RedZone and more.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NFL and NCAA matchups. The streamer is also currently offering $81 off four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan for $219 when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass.

Watch Rams vs. Cardinals on Sling Sling TV Watch Rams vs. Cardinals on Sling Watch today’s Rams vs. Cardinals NFL game when you sign up for Sling Blue in most markets or, for more channels, Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra. The first option is only $22.50— down from $45—for your first month and the second package regularly costs $70 per month total, but you can get your first month for $42.50. $45 $23 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to Fox, you’ll be able to watch the Rams vs. Cardinals NFL game on Sunday. This same subscription will also get you access to every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. So you’ll be able to stream pro football games live all season long.

Prices start at $79.99 per month for FuboTV Pro, which is all you’ll need to catch today’s Rams vs. Cardinals game. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month and a free seven-day trial to watch the Los Angeles-Arizona game at no cost.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With Fox included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch this weekend’s matchup between rivals live.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

What channel is the Rams vs. Cardinals Game on today?

The Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals game is airing live on FOX today.

2024 NFL Week 2 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for Week 2 of the 2024 NFL regular season, including where all the games will air.

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 16, 2024

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN2)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

Get the ET Newsletter for More News Like This! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up