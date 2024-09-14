Welcome to Week 3 of the 2024 college football season with a jam-packed lineup of games today. ESPN's College GameDay is set to be in Columbia for the SEC showdown between No. 16 LSU and the South Carolina Gamecocks. This matchup marks the first time in over a decade since the College GameDay crew has made their way to South Carolina's campus for an appearance.

Watch Today's Game on Sling TV

The Gamecocks enter today's game after their first SEC win of the season last week, pulling off a 31-6 victory over Kentucky in Lexington. Now, they return home with the chance to pull off the biggest win of the Shane Beamer era if they can take down a ranked LSU.

Fans who can’t make the trip to Williams-Brice Stadium can still stream the game live at home. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the LSU vs. South Carolina college football game today, including the full Week 3 schedule and all the best livestream options.

How to Watch the LSU vs. South Carolina NCAA Football Game Without Cable

Today's LSU vs. South Carolina college football game will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Tigers-Gamecocks matchup live with Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+, or FuboTV.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream college football this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups. The streamer is also currently offering $81 off four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan for $219 when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month and a free seven-day trial to watch the LSU vs. South Carolina game at no cost today.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With ESPN included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch today's LSU vs. South Carolina game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

College GameDay and the LSU vs. South Carolina game can also be streamed on the ESPN app or ESPN’s website through ESPN+. At only $10.99 per month, ESPN+ is gentle on your budget. You can also save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for only $4 more per month.

When is the LSU vs. South Carolina NCAA football game?

The LSU vs. South Carolina college football game kicks off Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). College GameDay, the premier pregame show, airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

What channel is the LSU vs. South Carolina NCAA football game on?

Today's LSU vs. South Carolina college football game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

2024 NCAA College Football Week 3 Schedule

College football is back, and Week 3 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 3 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.

All times Eastern.

Thursday, September 12

Arizona State at Texas State — 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Northwestern State at South Alabama — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Friday, September 13

UNLV at Kansas — 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State — 8 p.m., FOX

Saturday, September 14

No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin — 12 p.m., FOX

No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa — 12 p.m., ESPN2

No. 16 LSU at South Carolina — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan — 12 p.m., BTN

Central Michigan at Illinois — 12 p.m., Peacock

Memphis at Florida State — 12 p.m., ESPN

Louisiana Tech at NC State — 12 p.m., ACC Network

Cincinnati at Miami (OH) — 12 p.m., ESPNU

North Texas at Texas Tech — 12 p.m., FS1

No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network

Massachusetts at Buffalo — 1 p.m., CBSSN

Coastal Carolina at Temple — 2 p.m., ESPN+

No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State — 3:30 p.m., FOX

Ball State at No. 10 Miami — 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma — 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+

Texas A&M at Florida — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Michigan State — 3:30 p.m., BTN

Nevada at Minnesota — 3:30 p.m., BTN

Washington State at Washington — 3:30 p.m., Peacock

VMI at Georgia Tech — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

West Virginia at Pittsburgh — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Morgan State at Ohio — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Troy at Iowa — 4 p.m., FS1

App State at East Carolina — 4 p.m., ESPNU

UAB at Arkansas — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network

No. 12 Utah at Utah State — 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

UConn at Duke — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

North Carolina Central at North Carolina — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Florida International at Florida Atlantic — 6 p.m., ESPN+

UTEP at Liberty — 6 p.m., ESPN+

South Carolina State at Georgia Southern — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Colgate at Akron — 6 p.m., ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte — 6 p.m., ESPN+

No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest — 6:30 p.m., The CW Network

Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

UTSA at No. 2 Texas — 7 p.m., ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN

Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Kennesaw State at San Jose State — 7 p.m., truTV/Max

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — 7 p.m., ESPN+

Hawaii at Sam Houston — 7 p.m., ESPN+

South Florida at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+

Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., BTN

New Mexico at Auburn — 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Toledo at Mississippi State — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Indiana at UCLA — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Air Force at Baylor — 7:30 p.m., FS1

Colorado at Colorado State — 7:30 p.m., CBS

UCF at TCU — 7:30 p.m., FOX

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern — 7:30 p.m., BTN

Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network

Maryland at Virginia — 8 p.m., ACC Network

Rice at Houston — 8 p.m., ESPN+

BYU at Wyoming — 9 p.m., CBSSN

San Diego State at California — 10:30 p.m., ESPN

New Mexico State at Fresno State — 10:30 p.m., truTV/Max

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: