For the first time this season, the Michigan Wolverines face off against the Michigan State Spartans tonight in the latest installment of one of the Big Ten’s fiercest rivalries. The head-to-head series between Michigan's prominent universities will be the first of two regular-season meetings in 2023-24.

Michigan enters tonight's game after their third straight loss on Saturday. They fell 88-78 to the Hawkeyes and now sit at the bottom of the conference standings. Meanwhile, Michigan State's three-game winning streak came to end last week. The Spartans will now try to bounce back from a 81-66 loss on the road against No. 6 Wisconsin.

Here is everything you need to know about about to watch the Michigan vs. Michigan State men's basketball game tonight.

What time is the Michigan vs. Michigan State game?

The Big Ten matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans is set to tip off Tuesday, January 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET (6:00 p.m. PT).

How to Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State Online

Tonight's Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball game will not air on linear television. Instead, the matchup will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, no ads, your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline. The streamer also has a discounted student rate of $1.99 per month for 12 months.

For streaming more games during the 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season, check out our guide about how to watch college basketball without cable.

