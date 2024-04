The first major red clay event of the 2024 calendar is underway in Monaco. One of the oldest and most picturesque tournaments, the 117th edition of the Monte-Carlo Masters sees the world's top tennis players gearing up for the ultimate showdown at Roland Garros, and even the Paris Olympics this summer.

World Number 1, Novak Djokovic is back in action after missing the Miami Open last month. Australian Open and Miami Open champion Jannik Sinner is looking like the player to beat this season. Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev round out the top four, while defending champion Andrey Rublev, Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev and rising Danish star Holger Rune are all ones to watch, too.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, including the schedule and a way to watch the tournament for free.

How to Watch the Monte-Carlo Masters Without Cable

The 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters is being broadcast on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, the best way to watch the entire tennis tournament is with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Monte-Carlo Masters for free.

You can also watch the Mote-Carlo Masters on Hulu + Live TV. To watch Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV, you will need the Sports add-on, which costs $9.99 per month on top of the base subscription price of $76.99 a month. Unlimited DVR storage is also included.

What channel is the Monte-Carlo Masters on?

The Monte-Carlo Masters is airing live on Tennis Channel.

2024 Monte-Carlo Masters Schedule

The Monte-Carlo Masters is the first of three Masters events on red clay for the ATP Tour. The competition at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin is for male players only and not a part of the WTA Tour.

Monday, April 8

First round - 5 a.m. ET

Tuesday, April 9

First and second round - 5 a.m. ET

Wednesday, April 10

Second and third round - 5 a.m. ET

Thursday, April 11

Third round - 5 a.m. ET

Friday, April 12

Quarter-Finals - 5 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 13

Semi-Finals - 7:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 14

Final - 9 a.m. ET

