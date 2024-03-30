The 2024 Miami Open enters the finals this weekend. Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins are battling it out at Hard Rock Stadium right now with the men's finals between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov taking place tomorrow. Both Sinner and Dimitrov will be looking for their second career ATP Masters 1000 trophies on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner absolutely flew past Daniil Medvedev in the semi-final on Friday, winning 6-1, 6-2 in just over one hour. The Italian superstar is now one win away from his third title of the season. Grigor Dimitrov has been pushing his way back towards the Top 10 all week with upsets over Alexander Zverev and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz.

Who will win the 2024 Miami Open men's final? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Grigor Dimitrov, including the best livestream option.

What time is the 2024 Miami Open Men's Final?

The 2024 Miami Open final between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov is scheduled for Sunday, March 31, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).

What channel is the 2024 Miami Open Men's Final on?

The Tennis Channel is broadcasting live coverage of the Miami Open from start to finish.

2024 Miami Open Schedule

The competition at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is coming to an end with the Miami Open women's final on March 30 and the men's final on March 31. Here is the full Miami Open schedule to help you keep up with all the action.

Saturday, March 30: Women's Singles Final: Elena Rybakina vs. Danielle Collins

Sunday, March 31: Men's Singles Final: Jannik Sinner vs. Grigor Dimitrov

