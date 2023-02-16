NBA All-Star Weekend tips off this Friday, and the 72nd basketball bonanza promises to be jam-packed with action.

This year, the All-Star Game will feature a new format: For the very first time, the all-star team captains will draft players right before the big game, meaning fans can watch LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo hand-pick their teams in real time at 7:30 p.m. ET — just an hour before tip-off.

Kevin Durant suggested the new style of selecting players on an episode of the podcast “The ETCs” back in 2022: "It'd be fire if we picked right before the game, though. In the locker room, like 'let me get him, let me get him,"' Durant said "We giving the NBA ideas man, for free on ETCs."

Heard it here first https://t.co/Ww2uvU3JrX — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 25, 2023

Whether you’re most excited to see LeBron and Giannis build their all-star squads in real time, or you love watching the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, here’s how to tune in to the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

When is the 2023 NBA All-Star Game?

After a jam-packed weekend of All-Star events, the 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Team LeBron and Team Giannis are facing off in Salt Lake City, UT with the goal of boosting two local Utah organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Raise the Future. The NBA’s star talent hope to raise nearly $1 million for the organizations this weekend.

2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule

Although the All-Star Game is the big event, All-Star Weekend has plenty of action to go around, from lighthearted skills challenges to the Celebrity All-Star Game, check out the 2023 All-Star Weekend schedule below:

Friday, February 17

7 p.m. ET: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET: Jordan Rising Stars (TNT)

Saturday, February 18

1 p.m. ET: NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

4 p.m. ET: NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T (NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2)

8 p.m. ET: State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Sunday, February 19

3 p.m. ET | NBA G League Next Up Game (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. ET: All-Star Draft Presented by Jordan Brand (TNT)

8:30 p.m. ET: 72nd NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

Various events are also streaming throughout the weekend on the NBA App.

Where to watch all the games during NBA All-Star Weekend 2023?

In 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend will air across ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Not sure how to watch or stream those channels? We’ve got you covered.

How to watch the NBA All-Star Game in person

If you’re hoping to witness tip off at the 2023 All-Star Game in person this year, there are still tickets available to watch the game courtside at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT.

Tickets for the big game start at $450 as of time of publication. Tickets are also still available for other All-Star Weekend events.

