The Oregon Ducks take on the Oregon State Beavers today. Here's how to watch the 128th Civil War live at home.
Week 3 of the 2024 college football season features jam-packed lineup of must-watch games today. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks travel to face the Oregon State Beavers and renew their rivalry known as the Civil War. These in-state rivals both have 2-0 records this season and will now go head-to-head as the Ducks look for their first win in Corvallis since 2018.
Watch Today's Game on Sling TV
For the first time in the history of this rivalry, today's game will be a non-conference matchup. It's the Ducks' first season in the Big Ten, but they've had a less-then-stellar start with narrow victories over Idaho and Boise State. Meanwhile, the Beavers took down Idaho State and San Diego State in the Pac-12 that Oregon left behind.
Fans who can’t make the trip to Reser Stadium can still stream the game live at home. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Oregon vs. Oregon State college football game today, including the full Week 3 schedule and all the best livestream options.
How to Watch the Oregon vs. Oregon State NCAA Football Game Without Cable
Today's Oregon vs. Oregon State college football game will air on FOX. If you don't have cable, you can watch the Ducks-Beavers matchup live with Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.
Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State on Sling TV
One of the most cost-effective ways to stream college football this season is through a subscription to Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FOX down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.
Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording this season's top NCAA and NFL matchups. The streamer is also currently offering $81 off four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan for $219 when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass.
Stream College Football on Sling TV
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to the top teams and conferences. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State for free on FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the 2024 NCAA college football season. Every game broadcast locally, nationally, and on college networks will also be available to stream on FuboTV, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.
Fubo costs $79.99 per month or you can upgrade and opt for the $89.99 per month Elite plan to get ESPNU, SEC Network, Pac-12 Network, and ACC Network. Right now, FuboTV is offering $30 off your first month and a free seven-day trial to watch the Oregon vs. Oregon State game at no cost today.
Stream College Football on FuboTV
With over 200 live channels including ACC, SEC, ESPN and more, you can watch college football live without cable on FuboTV. Get $30 off your first month of streaming for a limited time.
Watch Oregon vs. Oregon State for free on Hulu + Live TV
With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With Fox included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch today's Oregon vs. Oregon State game live. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.
Stream College Football on Hulu + Live TV
Get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month. You'll have on-demand ad-supported content and live streams from your favorite sports, entertainment, and news channels.
When is the Oregon vs. Oregon State NCAA football game?
The 128th Civil War between Oregon and Oregon State kicks off Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT).
What channel is the Oregon vs. Oregon State NCAA football game on?
Today's Oregon vs. Oregon State college football game will be broadcast live on FOX.
2024 NCAA College Football Week 3 Schedule
College football is back, and Week 3 brings dozens of quality matchups. Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend. Below, find the schedule for Week 3 of the 2024 NCAA college football season, along with where you can watch each game. See the full 2024 college football schedule here.
All times Eastern.
Thursday, September 12
Arizona State at Texas State — 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Northwestern State at South Alabama — 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
Friday, September 13
UNLV at Kansas — 7 p.m., ESPN
No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State — 8 p.m., FOX
Saturday, September 14
No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin — 12 p.m., FOX
No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa — 12 p.m., ESPN2
No. 16 LSU at South Carolina — 12 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan — 12 p.m., BTN
Central Michigan at Illinois — 12 p.m., Peacock
Memphis at Florida State — 12 p.m., ESPN
Louisiana Tech at NC State — 12 p.m., ACC Network
Cincinnati at Miami (OH) — 12 p.m., ESPNU
North Texas at Texas Tech — 12 p.m., FS1
No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
Massachusetts at Buffalo — 1 p.m., CBSSN
Coastal Carolina at Temple — 2 p.m., ESPN+
No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State — 3:30 p.m., FOX
Ball State at No. 10 Miami — 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma — 3:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue — 3:30 p.m., CBS/Paramount+
Texas A&M at Florida — 3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Michigan State — 3:30 p.m., BTN
Nevada at Minnesota — 3:30 p.m., BTN
Washington State at Washington — 3:30 p.m., Peacock
VMI at Georgia Tech — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
West Virginia at Pittsburgh — 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Morgan State at Ohio — 3:30 p.m., ESPN+
Troy at Iowa — 4 p.m., FS1
App State at East Carolina — 4 p.m., ESPNU
UAB at Arkansas — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
No. 12 Utah at Utah State — 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
UConn at Duke — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
North Carolina Central at North Carolina — 6 p.m., ESPN+/ACC Extra
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — 6 p.m., ESPN+
Florida International at Florida Atlantic — 6 p.m., ESPN+
UTEP at Liberty — 6 p.m., ESPN+
South Carolina State at Georgia Southern — 6 p.m., ESPN+
Colgate at Akron — 6 p.m., ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at Charlotte — 6 p.m., ESPN+
No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest — 6:30 p.m., The CW Network
Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan — 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
UTSA at No. 2 Texas — 7 p.m., ESPN
Vanderbilt at Georgia State — 7 p.m., ESPN
Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan — 7 p.m., ESPN+
Kennesaw State at San Jose State — 7 p.m., truTV/Max
Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — 7 p.m., ESPN+
Hawaii at Sam Houston — 7 p.m., ESPN+
South Florida at Southern Miss — 7 p.m., ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN+
Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska — 7:30 p.m., BTN
New Mexico at Auburn — 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Toledo at Mississippi State — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Indiana at UCLA — 7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock
Air Force at Baylor — 7:30 p.m., FS1
Colorado at Colorado State — 7:30 p.m., CBS
UCF at TCU — 7:30 p.m., FOX
Eastern Illinois at Northwestern — 7:30 p.m., BTN
Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
Maryland at Virginia — 8 p.m., ACC Network
Rice at Houston — 8 p.m., ESPN+
BYU at Wyoming — 9 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego State at California — 10:30 p.m., ESPN
New Mexico State at Fresno State — 10:30 p.m., truTV/Max
