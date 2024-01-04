This weekend marks the last NFL Saturday of the regular season. To kick Week 18 off, the Baltimore Ravens are at home for a matchup against their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No matter what happens, the Ravens are locked into the top seed in the AFC. However, the Steelers need to win Saturday's game in order to have any shot of reaching the playoffs. Will Pittsburgh land a wild card spot?

Here is everything to know about how to watch the AFC North matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, along with the full schedule of NFL Week 18 games.

What time is the Steelers vs. Ravens game?

The Week 18 battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens is set to kick off Saturday, January 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

How to Watch the Steelers vs. Ravens Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game will be airing on ESPN and ABC. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Saturday's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20, the Blue plan with ABC to $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the weekend's top NFL matchups.

As the official streaming service of the National Football League, NFL+ allows you to watch live NFL games on your mobile device. Starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), NFL+ has access to NFL Network for live local and primetime regular and postseason games on your phone and tablet. You can also upgrade to NFL+ with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

ESPN's standalone streaming service, ESPN+, is another great option for watching Saturday's Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game along with the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. With it, you'll be able to watch the ManningCast airing on ESPN2, too. ESPN Plus costs $10 per month or $100 with an annual subscription.

How to Watch the Steelers vs. Ravens Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL regular season. Every game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.

NFL Week 18 Schedule

Saturday, January 6

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)

Sunday, January 7

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

