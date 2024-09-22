The battle for California reignites once again on September 22, as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. One of the most intense rivalries in the NFL, fans are bound to see that extra drive to stomp out the competition from both teams this Sunday.

After an unlucky streak of injuries, both teams will be stepping onto the field this Sunday with some notable gaps in their lineup. The 49ers are missing McCaffrey and Samuel, while the Rams will be without Nacua and Kupp. So the win will go to the team that manages to rally, even without its star players. Here are all the ways to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 3 rivalry game.

When Is the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Game?

The 49ers head to LA to take on the Rams on September 22. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT).

What Channel Is the 49ers vs. Rams Game on Today?

If you’re watching NFL Week 3 on TV, this Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game will be airing live on FOX.

How to Watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Without Cable

You don’t need cable to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams game this Sunday. Here are all the ways to stream the NFL Week 3 game live.

To get the most football in one place, sign up for Sling Orange & Blue + Sports Extra. That package will get you access to all the pro football games airing on NBC, Fox, ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and the NFL RedZone. That includes today's 49ers vs. Rams rivalry matchup, along with most of the NFL games of the 2024-25 season after that. As a bonus, you’ll also be able to stream most college football games live this season with this Sling package.

Normally, you would pay $55 per month for Sling Orange & Blue and an extra $15 per month for the Sports Extra add-on. But if you sign up now, you can take advantage of the latest Sling TV deal. Right now, you’ll get half off of your first month of Sling Orange & Blue. That’s $27.50, instead of $55. Or, get a similar deal on the Sling TV tier of your choice.

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV is your ticket to the NFL. With access to Fox, you’ll be able to watch the 49ers vs. Rams NFL game on Sunday. This same subscription will also get you access to every NFL game airing on NBC, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. So you’ll be able to stream pro football games live all season long.

Prices start at $79.99 per month for FuboTV Pro, which is all you’ll need to catch Sunday’s 49ers vs. Rams game. If you sign up now, you can try Fubo TV free for less.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With Fox included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch this weekend’s matchup between San Francisco and LA live.

Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

2024 NFL Week 3 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week three of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Thursday, September 19, 2024

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, September 22, 2024

New York Giants vs. Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburg Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, September 23, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL preseason and NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. San Francisco 49ers)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

