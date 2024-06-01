The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 kicks off at the World Wide Technology Raceway today. It's the 12th Truck Series race of the 2024 season and 32 teams are entered for 36 potential spots on the grid. The 160-lap, 200-mile race will mark the 11th season in a row that the NCTS has competed at the 1.25-mile oval.

Watch the Race on Sling TV

Notable entries for today's contest include Colby Howard, Andres Perez, Keith McGee, Connor Mosack, Luke Fenhaus and Vicente Salas. Keep reading for everything you need to know about how to watch the Toyota 200, including the best livestream options.

When is the Toyota 200 NASCAR Truck Series race?

The 11th annual Toyota 200 is set for Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT).

How to Watch the Toyota 200 NASCAR Truck Series Race Without Cable

The Toyota 200 will air on FS1. If you don't have cable, you can stream the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

Sling TV is one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year as the streamer offers access to all four channels airing NASCAR this season, plus local ABC affiliates.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $10 off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FS1 down to just $35 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $50. Sling TV also comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording today's race if you're not home to watch it in real time.

Get $10 Off Sling TV

You can also catch all NASCAR races in 2024 on FuboTV. With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to FS1 and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the 2024 Toyota 200 for free.

Start Your Fubo Free Trial

What channel is the Toyota 200 NASCAR Truck Series race on?

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 will air live on Fox Sports 1.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Below, find the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the remaining races in the 2024 season. All times Eastern.

June 2: Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

June 9: Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

June 16: Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, 7:00 p.m. (USA)

June 23: At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

June 30: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

July 7: Grant Park 165 at Chicago street course, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

July 14: At Pocono Raceway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

July 21: Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Aug. 11: Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, 6:00 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 18: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 24: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 1: Cook Out Southern 500* at Darlington Raceway, 6:00 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Round of 16

Sept. 8: Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Sept. 15: Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Sept. 21: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Round of 12

Sept. 29: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Oct. 6: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Playoff Round of 8

Oct. 20: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 27: At Homestead-Miami Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Championship

Nov. 10: At Phoenix Raceway 3:00 p.m. (NBC)

RELATED CONTENT: