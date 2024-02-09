The No. 1-ranked UConn Huskies are set to take on the Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday. This weekend's highly anticipated NCAA showdown is a crucial game for the conference standings. Tip-off from Washington D.C. is set for noon on FS1.

Watch UConn vs. Georgetown on Sling TV

Connecticut holds the nation's longest winning streak and leads the Big East with an 11-1 conference record. They are currently riding high off their 71-62 home victory over the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Georgetown is on a seven-game losing streak, but the Huskies won't be overlooking the Hoyas.

Can the Hoyas get revenge on their home court? If you aren't making the trip to Capital One Arena, here's everything to know about how to watch the UConn vs. Georgetown men's basketball game at home, including the best livestream options.

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown Without Cable

The UConn vs. Georgetown basketball game will air on FS1. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the matchup is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with FS1 down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording college basketball games when you're not home.

How to Watch UConn vs. Georgetown for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to watch nearly every NCAA season game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the UConn vs. Georgetown basketball game online for free.

What time is the UConn vs. Georgetown basketball game?

The Connecticut Huskies play the Georgetown Hoyas Saturday, February 10, at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

