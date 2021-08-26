Despite some of the biggest tennis names withdrawing before the tournament commences, the 2021 U.S. Open will kick off on Aug. 30, with a majority of the top tennis players convening at the Billie Jean King USTA National Tennis Center in New York. This year's tournament will also welcome back eager fans in-person to the stadium.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and world No. 2 Naomi Osaka, the defending U.S. Open champion, lead the recently announced 2021 US open women’s entry list, with World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who is looking for a shot at redemption after being defaulted from last year's tournament, and Daniil Medvedev leading the men. Serena and Venus Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are notably absent from this year’s entry list. This will be the first major tournament since the 1997 Australian Open without any of the four tennis stars in the singles brackets.

So whether you’re watching to see how the future of tennis will look without a few of its star players, or a diehard tennis fan who needs no reminders of Williams and Federer’s shocking absence (sorry), make sure you have all the information you need to catch all two weeks of the U.S. Open.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch the U.S. Open.

When does the U.S. Open begin? The U.S. Open begins on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m.



How long does the U.S. Open run for? The U.S. Open will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 12.



How to watch the U.S. Open:

ESPN+ ESPN+ ESPN+ For the 12th consecutive year, ESPN will be covering the U.S. Open live. If you don’t have a cable subscription, stream their coverage by subscribing to ESPN+. $7 MONTHLY AT ESPN+ Sign Up

Hulu Hulu Hulu Hulu subscribers can easily add ESPN+ to their existing subscription to watch ESPN’s U.S. Open coverage. $7 AND UP MONTHLY AT HULU Sign Up

Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV Sling TV’s orange plan offers ESPN+ along with over 30 other channels like A&E, CNN, Bravo, BBC, The History Channel and more. $10 AND UP MONTHLY AT SLING TV Sign Up

