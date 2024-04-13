Manchester United travel to Bournemouth as the Red Devils aim to get their Champions League challenge back on track. Having gone three league matches without a victory, Man United will be looking to show that they've turned a corner during today's match at Vitality Stadium.

Watch the Match on Peacock

Today's outing marks AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United's second matchup in the Premier League this season. Bournemouth won the first meeting 3-0, but was defeated in its last matchup 2-1 against Luton Town on April 6. They'll be out for revenge against Man United who finished with a 2-2 home draw against Liverpool FC in its last match on April 7.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth vs. Manchester United match, including the start time and best livestream options.

When is Bournemouth vs. Manchester United?

Bournemouth faces Manchester United on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT).

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester Without Cable

The Bournemouth vs. Manchester United Premier League soccer match will air live on NBC. If you don't have cable, you can stream the game on Peacock, Sling TV and FuboTV.

Watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester Live on Peacock

Peacock is a must-have streaming service for soccer fans to watch the English Premier League. 175 of the Premier League’s 380 games are streaming exclusively on Peacock this season, with NBC match simulcasts also available.

Peacock subscriptions cost $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

Watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester Live on Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the Bournemouth vs. Manchester United if you're not home.

How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Manchester for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to NBC and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Bournemouth vs. Manchester United for free.

When does the Premier League season start and end?

The 2023–2024 Premier League season began on August 11, 2023, and will end on May 19, 2024.

RELATED CONTENT: