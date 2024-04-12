Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are back home today, hosting the San Diego Padres for three games as part of a nine-game homestand. This weekend will mark the second meeting of the year between the tow MLB teams, but it will be the first clash on American soil this season.

The Dodgers are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Similarly, the Padres lost to the Giants on Sunday and have gone 7-8 so far this year. When the Dodgers and Padres first met this season at the Gocheok SkyDome in Seoul, South Korea, the two teams split the two-game set. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Michael King will be pitching first.

Get ready for an action-packed weekend of baseball. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres game today, including the start time and best livstream option.

What time is the Dodgers vs. Padres game?

First pitch for Dodgers vs. Padres Game 1 is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET (7:10 p.m. PT) on Friday, April 12, 2024.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Padres game without cable

Baseball fans in the United States can watch the Dodgers vs. Padres game on MLB.tv through FuboTV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to MLB.tv and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Dodgers vs. Padres three-game series online for free.

What channel is the Dodgers vs. Padres game on?

If you live in Los Angeles, the Dodgers vs. Padres game will air on SportsNet LA. Out-of-market games will also air on MLB.tv. On Sunday, ESPN will exclusively televise the series finale as ‘Sunday Night Baseball'.

