Get ready for the ultimate showdown on grass. Here's how to watch the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at home.
The oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament arrives today as the best players in the world descend on the iconic All England Club for Wimbledon 2024. Recent Roland-Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova return to the Championships to defend their titles on the grass court.
A fourth grand slam is in reach for Alcaraz who famously upset Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's final last year. He'll first need to face top-seeded Jannik Sinner if both advance to the semis. On the women's side, all eyes will be on the rivalry between No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Coco Gauff who are both looking to grab their first title at Wimbledon.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wimbledon 2024, including the full schedule and best livestream options for the tennis tournament.
How to Watch Wimbledon 2024 Without Cable
Wimbledon 2024 coverage will air live on ESPN and ABC with additional coverage on the Tennis Channel in the evenings. If you don't have cable, you can watch the entire tennis tournament with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV, Sling TV or ESPN+.
Watch Wimbledon for free on FuboTV
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC, ESPN, the Tennis Channel and over 180 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream a week of Wimbledon for free.
Stream Wimbledon on FuboTV
Get over 190 channels of live and on-demand content with FuboTV. The subscription service includes channels like ABC, ESPN and the Tennis Channel. You can watch sports live or on the cloud-included DVR, so you never have to miss a match.
Watch Wimbledon on Sling TV
You can also watch the Wimbledon Championship through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch unique coverage you won't see on ESPN or ABC, you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which comes with the Tennis Channel, MLB Network and more. The Sports Extra costs $11 per month.
Right now Sling TV is offering 50% off your first month of service on any tier, bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package with ESPN and ABC down to $30.
Stream Wimbledon on Sling TV
Sling Orange & Blue is one of the cheapest ways to watch the action on ABC and ESPN for Wimbledon livestreams. Regularly $60, you can now sign up for $30 to catch the tennis matches. You can add-on the sports package to see coverage on the Tennis Channel.
Watch Wimbledon on ESPN+
You can also watch the 2024 Wimbledon Championship tennis tournament on ESPN+. While you won't get the Tennis Channel's additional coverage, a subscription to ESPN+ allows you to stream every match on every court according to the streaming service. Plans start at $11/month or you can bundle the service with Disney+ and Hulu for $3 more per month.
Watch Wimbledon on ESPN+
Along with full Wimbledon coverage, ESPN+ will livestream all the matches during the US Open in August.
What channel is Wimbledon on?
The 2024 Wimbledon Championship will air across three channels: ABC, ESPN and the Tennis Channel. ESPN will present the tournament in its entirety with select weekend matches airing on ABC. The Tennis Channel will begin coverage in the evenings recapping and analyzing the events of the day.
When is Wimbledon 2024?
This year's Wimbledon Grand Slam takes place from Monday, July 1, 2024, to Sunday, July 14, 2024.
2024 Wimbledon Schedule
Wimbledon takes place over two weeks with the finals airing on July 13 and July 14. Find the full Wimbledon Championships schedule below to catch all the action on the grass court.
Monday, July 1
Coverage: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round
Tuesday, July 2
Coverage: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round
Wednesday, July 3
Coverage: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round
Thursday, July 4
Coverage: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round
Friday, July 5
Coverage: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round
Saturday, July 6
Coverage: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Coverage: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round
Mixed Doubles First Round
Sunday, July 7
Coverage: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Coverage: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round
Mixed Doubles Second Round
Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round (18&U)
Monday, July 8
Coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round
Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round
Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals
Girls' Singles Second Round (18&U)
Boys’ Doubles First Round (18&U)
Tuesday, July 9
Coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals
Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles First Round
Boys' Singles Second Round (18&U)
Girls' Doubles First Round (18&U)
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)
Wednesday, July 10
Coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals
Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Quarter-finals
Boys' & Girls' Singles Third Round (18&U)
Boys' & Girls' Doubles Second Round (18&U)
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)
Thursday, July 11
Coverage: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals
Gentlemen's Doubles Semi-finals
Mixed Doubles Final
Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals
Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals
Boys' & Girls' Singles Quarter-finals (18&U)
Boys' & Girls' Doubles Quarter-finals (18&U)
Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)
Friday, July 12
Coverage: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals
Ladies' Doubles Semi-finals
Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals
Boys' & Girls' Singles Semi-finals (18&U)
Boys' & Girls' Doubles Semi-finals (18&U)
Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)
Saturday, July 13
Coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Coverage: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+
Ladies’ Singles Final
Gentlemen's Doubles Final
Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Final
Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final
Girls' Singles Final (18&U)
Girls' Doubles Final (18&U)
Boys' Doubles Final (18&U)
Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles Semi-finals
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)
Sunday, July 14
Coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+
Coverage: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+
Gentlemen’s Singles Final
Ladies' Doubles Final
Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Singles Finals
Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Final
Boys' Singles Final (18&U)
Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals
Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)
Men's Singles Seeds
- Jannik Sinner
- Novak Djokovic
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alexander Zverev
- Daniil Medvedev
- Audrey Rublev
- Hubert Hurkacz
- Casper Ruud
- Alex De Minaur
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Tommy Paul
- Taylor Fritz
- Ben Shelton
- Holger Rune
- Ugo Humbert
- Felix Auger-Aliassime
- Sebastian Baez
- Nicolas Jarry
- Sebastian Korda
- Karen Khachanov
- Adrian Mannarino
- Alexander Bublik
- Alejandro Tabilo
- Lorenzo Musetti
- Francisco Cerundolo
- Tallon Griekspoor
- Jack Draper
- Frances Tiafoe
- Tomas Martin Etcheverry
- Mariano Navone
- Zhizhen Zhang
Women's Singles Seeds
- Iga Swiatek
- Coco Gauff
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Elena Rybakina
- Jessica Pegul
- Marketa Vondrousova
- Jasmine Paolini
- Qinwen Zheng
- Maria Sakkari
- Ons Jabeur
- Danielle Collins
- Madison Keys
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Daria Kasatkina
- Liudmila Samsonova
- Victoria Azarenka
- Anna Kalinskaya
- Marta Kostyuk
- Emma Navarro
- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Elina Svitolina
- Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Caroline Garcia
- Mirra Andreeva
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- Linda Noskova
- Katerina Siniakova
- Dayana Yastremska
- Sorana Cirstea
- Leylah Fernandez
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Katie Boulter
