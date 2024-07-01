The oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament arrives today as the best players in the world descend on the iconic All England Club for Wimbledon 2024. Recent Roland-Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz and Marketa Vondrousova return to the Championships to defend their titles on the grass court.

Watch Wimbledon on FuboTV

A fourth grand slam is in reach for Alcaraz who famously upset Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's final last year. He'll first need to face top-seeded Jannik Sinner if both advance to the semis. On the women's side, all eyes will be on the rivalry between No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 2 Coco Gauff who are both looking to grab their first title at Wimbledon.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wimbledon 2024, including the full schedule and best livestream options for the tennis tournament.

How to Watch Wimbledon 2024 Without Cable

Wimbledon 2024 coverage will air live on ESPN and ABC with additional coverage on the Tennis Channel in the evenings. If you don't have cable, you can watch the entire tennis tournament with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV, Sling TV or ESPN+.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC, ESPN, the Tennis Channel and over 180 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream a week of Wimbledon for free.

Stream Wimbledon on FuboTV Wimbledon Stream Wimbledon on FuboTV Get over 190 channels of live and on-demand content with FuboTV. The subscription service includes channels like ABC, ESPN and the Tennis Channel. You can watch sports live or on the cloud-included DVR, so you never have to miss a match. Plans starting at $80/month Free 7-Day Trial Watch on FuboTV

You can also watch the Wimbledon Championship through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch unique coverage you won't see on ESPN or ABC, you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which comes with the Tennis Channel, MLB Network and more. The Sports Extra costs $11 per month.

Right now Sling TV is offering 50% off your first month of service on any tier, bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package with ESPN and ABC down to $30.

Stream Wimbledon on Sling TV Wimbledon Stream Wimbledon on Sling TV Sling Orange & Blue is one of the cheapest ways to watch the action on ABC and ESPN for Wimbledon livestreams. Regularly $60, you can now sign up for $30 to catch the tennis matches. You can add-on the sports package to see coverage on the Tennis Channel. $60 $30 For Your First Month Watch on Sling TV

You can also watch the 2024 Wimbledon Championship tennis tournament on ESPN+. While you won't get the Tennis Channel's additional coverage, a subscription to ESPN+ allows you to stream every match on every court according to the streaming service. Plans start at $11/month or you can bundle the service with Disney+ and Hulu for $3 more per month.

What channel is Wimbledon on?

The 2024 Wimbledon Championship will air across three channels: ABC, ESPN and the Tennis Channel. ESPN will present the tournament in its entirety with select weekend matches airing on ABC. The Tennis Channel will begin coverage in the evenings recapping and analyzing the events of the day.

When is Wimbledon 2024?

This year's Wimbledon Grand Slam takes place from Monday, July 1, 2024, to Sunday, July 14, 2024.

2024 Wimbledon Schedule

Wimbledon takes place over two weeks with the finals airing on July 13 and July 14. Find the full Wimbledon Championships schedule below to catch all the action on the grass court.

Monday, July 1

Coverage: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

Tuesday, July 2

Coverage: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles First Round

Wednesday, July 3

Coverage: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round

Thursday, July 4

Coverage: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Second Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles First Round

Friday, July 5

Coverage: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Round

Saturday, July 6

Coverage: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Coverage: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Third Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Second Round

Mixed Doubles First Round

Sunday, July 7

Coverage: 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Coverage: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round

Mixed Doubles Second Round

Boys’ and Girls’ Singles First Round (18&U)

Monday, July 8

Coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Fourth Round

Gentlemen's & Ladies' Doubles Third Round

Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals

Girls' Singles Second Round (18&U)

Boys’ Doubles First Round (18&U)

Tuesday, July 9

Coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles First Round

Boys' Singles Second Round (18&U)

Girls' Doubles First Round (18&U)

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Wednesday, July 10

Coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's & Ladies’ Doubles Quarter-finals

Quad Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Quarter-finals

Boys' & Girls' Singles Third Round (18&U)

Boys' & Girls' Doubles Second Round (18&U)

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Thursday, July 11

Coverage: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Ladies’ Singles Semi-finals

Gentlemen's Doubles Semi-finals

Mixed Doubles Final

Gentlemen's and Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Quarter-finals

Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Semi-finals

Boys' & Girls' Singles Quarter-finals (18&U)

Boys' & Girls' Doubles Quarter-finals (18&U)

Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Friday, July 12

Coverage: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-finals

Ladies' Doubles Semi-finals

Gentlemen's, Ladies' & Quad Wheelchair Singles Semi-finals

Boys' & Girls' Singles Semi-finals (18&U)

Boys' & Girls' Doubles Semi-finals (18&U)

Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Saturday, July 13

Coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Coverage: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

Ladies’ Singles Final

Gentlemen's Doubles Final

Ladies' Wheelchair Singles Final

Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Doubles Final

Girls' Singles Final (18&U)

Girls' Doubles Final (18&U)

Boys' Doubles Final (18&U)

Boys' and Girls’ 14&U Singles Semi-finals

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Sunday, July 14

Coverage: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Coverage: 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+

Gentlemen’s Singles Final

Ladies' Doubles Final

Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Singles Finals

Ladies' Wheelchair Doubles Final

Boys' Singles Final (18&U)

Boys’ & Girls’ 14&U Singles Finals

Invitation Doubles (Ladies’ Doubles, Gentlemen's Doubles, Mixed Doubles)

Men's Singles Seeds

Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev Audrey Rublev Hubert Hurkacz Casper Ruud Alex De Minaur Grigor Dimitrov Stefanos Tsitsipas Tommy Paul Taylor Fritz Ben Shelton Holger Rune Ugo Humbert Felix Auger-Aliassime Sebastian Baez Nicolas Jarry Sebastian Korda Karen Khachanov Adrian Mannarino Alexander Bublik Alejandro Tabilo Lorenzo Musetti Francisco Cerundolo Tallon Griekspoor Jack Draper Frances Tiafoe Tomas Martin Etcheverry Mariano Navone Zhizhen Zhang

Women's Singles Seeds

Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegul Marketa Vondrousova Jasmine Paolini Qinwen Zheng Maria Sakkari Ons Jabeur Danielle Collins Madison Keys Jelena Ostapenko Daria Kasatkina Liudmila Samsonova Victoria Azarenka Anna Kalinskaya Marta Kostyuk Emma Navarro Beatriz Haddad Maia Elina Svitolina Ekaterina Alexandrova Caroline Garcia Mirra Andreeva Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Linda Noskova Katerina Siniakova Dayana Yastremska Sorana Cirstea Leylah Fernandez Barbora Krejcikova Katie Boulter

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: