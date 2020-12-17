2020 was anything but easy, but for HBO Max subscribers and those who live someplace where it's safe to go to the movie theater, it's at least ending with a super-powered holiday gift. Wonder Woman 1984 will premiere on the streaming service on Christmas Day -- Friday, Dec. 25 -- making it the biggest blockbuster movie yet to have its release plans shifted following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My number one priority is having a shared experience with the world and making something where you are engaging with your audience," the film's director, Patty Jenkins, told ET regarding Warner Bros.' move to take her Gal Gadot-led sequel straight to streaming on HBO Max, a move she admits she needed warming up to. "This year, suddenly, it felt like, listen, if you're not going to have the proper release and you don't know when that would ever even happen, why not give it away in a holiday season and at least just try to bring some joy to people's lives this year."

For all the details on how and when to watch Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max -- including for you Roku device-owners -- read on below.

When can I watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max? Once you subscribe to HBO Max, Wonder Woman 1984 will be available to watch on the streaming platform for no extra charge starting on Dec. 25, for 31 days.

Where can I watch Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters? Visit theWonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max website to see whether you can purchase tickets in your area. Of course, you'll want to be certain to keep up on coronavirus restrictions in your area, as they may cause planned screenings to change.

Can I watch HBO Max on Roku? Alas, yes! After a long standoff between the two corporations, HBO Max was made available to Roku device-holders beginning on Dec. 17, just in time to catch Wonder Woman 1984 when it premieres on Dec. 25.

How to sign up for HBO Max? Visit HBOMax.com to sign up for the streaming service. It costs $14.99/month, but for now through Jan. 15, 2021, they are offering 20% off for 6 months when you prepay for HBO Max.

Am I already subscribed to HBO Max? If you already had HBO before HBO Max launched, it's possible you already have access. Visit HBO Max's website for full details on if that applies to you.

That should help you get started if you want to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max or in theaters, as well as all the other films on Warner Bros.' slate premiering simultaneously theatrically and on HBO Max in 2021.

In the meantime, watch the video below for some of what Chris Pine had to say to ET about Wonder Woman 1984.

