Howie Mandel is recounting a scary situation with his signature sense of humor. The America's Got Talent judge shared a story about how a night out with his wife, Terry Mandel, went sideways during a recent trip to Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We partied ... like it was too much," he admitted to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Monday's episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Howie, 68, said that after enjoying dinner and a night of revelry in Sin City, he and Terry returned to their hotel room and went to sleep.

Howie and Terry Mandel pose with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 4, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. - Michael Buckner/Getty Images

"She was tipsy, I did not know that," Howie said. "In the middle of the night, I don't know where she was headed but she headed into the wall and she fell."

Howie said that Terry hit her face on the wainscoting and "broke her cheek." The comedian then shared a gruesome photo of her injuries, which included deep purple bruising and cuts on her eye and forehead.

"People say, 'What happened?' She says, 'Vegas!'" he said with a laugh, admitting that he "can't look" at the photo.

Terry Mandel suffered brutal injuries to her face after falling in Las Vegas. - Howie Mandel / 'Live With Kelly and Mark'

While Howie -- who's been open in the past about his OCD-driven fear of germs -- is able to laugh at the situation now, it was decidedly more frightening in the moment. The Bobby's World star said he was woken up by the sound of her crashing on to the floor and yelling out in pain. When he turned on the light, he found Terry lying face down in a pool of blood while the true crime series Snapped was playing in the background on TV.

"I freaked out," he said.

Howie recalled moving Terry to the bed, where he attempted to mop up the blood with towels. He couldn't find any ice, so he attempted to use cold cans of soda from the minibar fridge as a makeshift ice pack.

"I put it on her head and she went, 'No!' 'cause it hurt, and she threw it across the room," he shared. "When she did that, I saw her head and you could actually see her skull -- it opened up. No, so I freaked. I freaked. And I went, 'Oh my God, this is the love of my life.'"

Howie said he called down to front desk and urged them to dial 911.

Security guards reported to the room immediately and began "taking pictures of the blood on the floor, the cans and everything," Howie recalled, realizing that he was suddenly a suspect in the scenario.

"If somebody was ever beat up in that room, I promise it would be me," he joked. "I am the most annoying person in the world. My wife is a saint."

Howie Mandel and wife Terry in 1980. - Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Getty Images

Terry and Howie ended up making their way to the hospital, though Terry was still "drunk." At one point, Howie said, she frantically told doctors that she couldn't see -- not realizing it was because she was holding a sheet up over her face.

"Didn't your St. Elsewhere training help you at all in this scenario?" Consuelos wondered during their conversation, referencing Howie's role as Dr. Wayne Fiscus on the 1980s medical series.

"You realize that's pretend?" Howie fired back. "I'm not really a doctor."

All's well that ends well, as Terry apparently recovered from the spill as good as new.

"She is absolutely perfect," Howie said. "There is not a scar. She is beautiful."

The couple has been married for more than 40 years and together they share three children. The Mandels famously met in high school and were friends first before they began dating when Howie was 19 years old.

