Howie Mandel is a self-proclaimed "troll magnet."

The 67-year-old America's Got Talent judge spoke with ET's Denny Directo at Tuesday's live taping, where he was loudly booed by the audience for his critique of an act. Undeterred, Mandel was quick to shake off the haters.

"I feel like I have the best job in the world," he told ET. "They don't want anything of me but just to show up and say what I think. That's all I do. There's no skill involved in what I'm doing on this show. This is the only job I've had in my life where they said, 'Just show up and be you.' So, you know, listen, I know I got booed. I got booed, but I thought I found a great opportunity for investment!"

Mandel is referring to the group Parent Jam, which is competing for the show's $1 million prize and a coveted Las Vegas show. After hitting his red X during the group's performance on Wednesday, the 67-year-old star explained why he didn't think they should win.

"Parent Jam is gonna be the new My Gym, the new mommy-and-me class," Mandel told ET, doubling down on his on-air comments that he wouldn't go watch a Parent Jam show while visiting Las Vegas. He would, however, support franchising the concept. "I would invest in it. I think it's a great idea!"

Though Mandel's opinion received boos during America's Got Talent, he fired back, "I felt like I was honest. I feel that I get a lot of hit-back, kick-back online, but it just means they're watching and listening."

As for the online vitriol fired his way, Mandel takes it in stride.

"I'm a troll magnet," he joked. "Look at me. Troll me. Love me."

The season 18 competition of America's Got Talent continues with a live results show on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Mandel is joined at the judges' table by Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell, while Terry Crews serves as host.