Hey Wildcats, the season 4 trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is here!

After releasing a teaser in June, the Disney+ musical comedy dropped the two-minute official trailer for its fourth and final season, and there's a lot to digest. With East High staging their own school production of High School Musical 3, while also taking part in the anticipated (in-show) High School Musical 4 reunion movie with OGs Corbin Bleu,Lucas Grabeel, Monique Coleman, Kaycee Stroh, Bart Johnson and Alyson Reed, the messiness is about to be turned up to a hundred.

As the priorities shift from the HSM3 production to the HSM4 movie, the lack of drama students available to fill roles for their musical threatens to derail everything they've worked for: "We need all the bodies we can get, we're barely filling out the cast as it is!" So the fight is on to revive HSM3 and keep their dreams alive. As Kourtney (Dara Renee) valiantly exclaims in the trailer, "We have to save the show!"

And the waterworks will be flowing in the final season, as Ricky (Joshua Bassett) makes an emotional speech featured in the tail-end of the trailer. "No one really believed in me before you guys," he says with tears in his eyes. "This is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Of course, there's plenty of drama in the romance department as well. Embarking on a new relationship this year, Gina (Sofia Wylie) asks Ricky to keep their romance under wraps because she's not interested in "hearing everyone's opinions about us, so why don't we kind of stay a secret?" "A secret relationship," Ricky repeats, coming to terms with his girlfriend's request. And it won't be smooth sailing for the couple either, as Gina locks lips with Mack (Matthew Sato) during one of the productions. Cut to the camera catching Ricky's uncomfortable reaction.

Watch the season 4 trailer for HSMTMTS below.

The final installment also stars series regulars Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura, as well as recurring guest stars Kylie Cantrall, Caitlin Reilly, Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell Curda.

Following the season 3 finale, which saw Ricky and Gina taking a leap forward in their relationship, creator Tim Federle hinted at the drama and hijinks that await the Wildcats with the old guard stepping back into the halls of East High.

"This show has always been built on the shoulders of the OGs and we wouldn't have a show without that incredible original trilogy. What I find gratifying and moving is that when our show was announced, there was a lot of, 'I'm not going to watch this if Zac [Efron] and Vanessa [Hudgens] aren't there.' And then by the end of season 1, Ricky and Nini were trending," he told ET in September 2022. "I think we can all exist under the same metaphorical roof of East High, which is a long way of saying, I really think that Ricky, Gina, Kourtney, Ashlyn, Big Red, Carlos and Seb -- these characters really drive the modern audience for our series. And yeah, I think you can expect some familiar faces from the past, but the real drive is ultimately the series cast."

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series returns Aug. 9 on Disney+.

