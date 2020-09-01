Shopping

Huda Beauty Sale: All Lashes Buy One Get One Free

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Huda Beauty lashes sale
Huda Beauty

Cult favorite makeup brand Huda Beauty is having a three-day flash-sale event that you won't want to miss! 

Launched in 2013 by beauty blogger Huda Kattan, this makeup brand has quickly become a favorite of makeup lovers everywhere. For the next three days, they're hosting a flash sale you have to check out. 

Today through Sept. 2, Huda Beauty is offering a new daily deal on their makeup products. Today only, buy a pair of their fake eyelashes and get a second pair free. If you have been wanting go switch up your look and try out false lashes, now's the perfect time to grab a few pairs. Shop your favorite lashes and get two pairs for the price of one, today only.

Check back tomorrow for more details on the Huda Beauty flash sale

Shop ET Style's favorite lashes from Huda Beauty below. 

Jade #13 Faux Mink Lash
Huda Beauty
Huda beauty lashes
Huda Beauty
Jade #13 Faux Mink Lash
Huda Beauty

These double stacked lashes are sure to make a statement. Wear these next time you want a dramatic eye look. 

Hoodie #23 Lengthie Lash
Huda Beauty
Lengthie lash
Huda Beauty
Hoodie #23 Lengthie Lash
Huda Beauty

This signature pair of Huda Beauty lashes is ultra-dramatic, ultra-long, and ultra-voluminous. 

Lottie #19 LUXE Silk Lash
Huda Beauty
Luxe lashes
Huda Beauty
Lottie #19 LUXE Silk Lash
Huda Beauty

These Lottie LUXE lashes will add incredible length and volume to your eyes, creating the perfect flirty makeup look. 

Olivia #18 Shortie Lash
Huda Beauty
Shortie lashes
Huda Beauty
Olivia #18 Shortie Lash
Huda Beauty

This pair of false lashes was a part of Olivia Culpo's Huda Beauty collab. 

Camille #16 Eazy Lash
Huda Beauty
Eazy lash
Huda Beauty
Camille #16 Eazy Lash
Huda Beauty

Place these lashes on the outer corners of your eyes to add subtle volume and length. 

Giselle #1 Classic Lash
Huda Beauty
Giselle #1 Classic Lash
Huda Beauty
Giselle #1 Classic Lash
Huda Beauty

These Giselle lashes are one of Huda Beauty's best selling pairs, creating a natural, subtle lash look. 

Check back tomorrow for details on the next Huda Beauty flash sale! 

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Face Oil From La Mer, Drunk Elephant, Glossier and More

KVD Vegan Beauty Sale: Up to 75% Off Liquid Lipstick Eyeliner and More

Bite Beauty Sale: Take Up to 80% Off Select Products

Labor Day Sales 2020: The Best Beauty, Fashion and Home Deals So Far