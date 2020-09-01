Huda Beauty Sale: All Lashes Buy One Get One Free

Cult favorite makeup brand Huda Beauty is having a three-day flash-sale event that you won't want to miss!

Launched in 2013 by beauty blogger Huda Kattan, this makeup brand has quickly become a favorite of makeup lovers everywhere. For the next three days, they're hosting a flash sale you have to check out.

Today through Sept. 2, Huda Beauty is offering a new daily deal on their makeup products. Today only, buy a pair of their fake eyelashes and get a second pair free. If you have been wanting go switch up your look and try out false lashes, now's the perfect time to grab a few pairs. Shop your favorite lashes and get two pairs for the price of one, today only.

Check back tomorrow for more details on the Huda Beauty flash sale.

Shop ET Style's favorite lashes from Huda Beauty below.

Jade #13 Faux Mink Lash Huda Beauty Huda Beauty Jade #13 Faux Mink Lash Huda Beauty These double stacked lashes are sure to make a statement. Wear these next time you want a dramatic eye look. $23 at Huda Beauty

Hoodie #23 Lengthie Lash Huda Beauty Huda Beauty Hoodie #23 Lengthie Lash Huda Beauty This signature pair of Huda Beauty lashes is ultra-dramatic, ultra-long, and ultra-voluminous. $19 at Huda Beauty

Lottie #19 LUXE Silk Lash Huda Beauty Huda Beauty Lottie #19 LUXE Silk Lash Huda Beauty These Lottie LUXE lashes will add incredible length and volume to your eyes, creating the perfect flirty makeup look. $24 at Huda Beauty

Olivia #18 Shortie Lash Huda Beauty Huda Beauty Olivia #18 Shortie Lash Huda Beauty This pair of false lashes was a part of Olivia Culpo's Huda Beauty collab. $19 at Huda Beauty

Camille #16 Eazy Lash Huda Beauty Huda Beauty Camille #16 Eazy Lash Huda Beauty Place these lashes on the outer corners of your eyes to add subtle volume and length. $18 at Huda Beauty

Giselle #1 Classic Lash Huda Beauty Huda Beauty Giselle #1 Classic Lash Huda Beauty These Giselle lashes are one of Huda Beauty's best selling pairs, creating a natural, subtle lash look. $18 at Huda Beauty

Check back tomorrow for details on the next Huda Beauty flash sale!

