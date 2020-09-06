If you've been thinking about trying vegan makeup, now's a particularly good time: KVD Vegan Beauty is having a major sale on a full range of beauty products, including eyeliner, lipstick, eyeshadow and contouring palettes.

Score more than 50% off a ton of items and colors -- but act quickly, as these products won't be restocked once they're sold out. Orders of $50 and up ship free, and returns are free in the US.

A little backstory, if the name sound familiar: Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D launched Kat Von D Beauty in 2008, and it became known for pioneering products like liquid lipstick and (faux) tattoo eyeliner. In 2016, the beauty brand reformulated to become 100% vegan. And earlier this year, Von D sold her share in the company to pursue her vegan shoe line. The brand gained a new name -- KVD Vegan Beauty -- with its initials now standing for "kindness, vegan beauty and discovery."

Below, shop just a few of the KVD Vegan Beauty products that are on sale right now.

Dagger Tattoo Liner KVD Beauty KVD Beauty Dagger Tattoo Liner KVD Beauty According to the brand's social media, they believe in "cat eyes for all" -- and we agree that it's a beauty trend that will never fade. Achieve the look with Dagger Tattoo Liner, a liquid eyeliner that's now only $12. REGULARLY $21 $12 at KVD Beauty

Shade + Light Refillable Face Contour Palette KVD Beauty KVD Beauty Shade + Light Refillable Face Contour Palette KVD Beauty Makeup hack: These multidimensional face contour shades contain three contours and three highlighters within this palette. $49.50 at KVD Beauty

Brow Struck Dimension Powder KVD Beauty KVD Beauty Brow Struck Dimension Powder KVD Beauty Well-defined brows can change the look of your entire face. Brow Struck Dimension Powder comes in six shades to match (or boost) your natural color. REGULARLY $21 $8 at KVD Beauty

Everlasting Liquid Lipstick KVD Beauty KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick KVD Beauty Everlasting Liquid Lipstick is a long-lasting, high-pigment lip product that you must try to believe. REGULARLY $20 $5 at KVD Beauty

Vegan Love Eyeshadow Palette KVD Beauty KVD Beauty Vegan Love Eyeshadow Palette KVD Beauty Not only are these shades bold and beautiful, but for every vegan eyeshadow palette sold, KVD Beauty donates 20% of the retail price ($43) to Mercy for Animals, an international animal rights nonprofit. We love beauty products that give back. REGULARLY $43 $21.50 at KVD Beauty

Everlasting Glimmer Veil 3 For $10 Bundle KVD Beauty KVD Beauty Everlasting Glimmer Veil 3 For $10 Bundle KVD Beauty This KVD Beauty Everlasting Glimmer Veil allows you to mix and match any 3 Everlasting Glimmer Veil Liquid Lipstick shades for only $10, REGULARLY $66 $10 at KVD Beauty

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

