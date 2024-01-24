Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal Hefner, is getting a lot off her chest in her new memoir, in which she talks about, among other things, what her sex life was like with the late Playboy founder.

In an excerpt of Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself obtained by People, the 37-year-old writes there was zero kissing, romance or intimacy with Hugh over the course of their nearly 10 years together. Crystal started dating Hugh in January 2009 following his relationship with his former "No. 1 girl," Holly Madison. They said "I do" in December 2012. Crystal was Hugh's third wife, as he was previously married to Kimberley Conrad and Millie Williams, respectively.

But the first night they met -- at a Halloween party at the famed Playboy mansion -- Crystal writes about being picked to join Hugh and a group of women upstairs for a night of debauchery that included weed and sex.

"This was a well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events. One that went the same exact way every time," Crystal writes in her book. "Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas. The dimming of the lights. The music. The porn. Passing the pot. And then the sex."

As Crystal tells it, doing the deed was "odd and robotic," so much so that whenever she had sex with him they'd play the exact same Madonna song on repeat. Every. Single. Time. And there was also never any eye contact. Instead, Crystal writes Hugh would stare upward at the strategically placed mirror above the bed.

"There was nothing sexy about it," she continues. "It was about power and control and leverage. It was a performance. I was auditioning for a part."

In her eyes, Hugh was hardly the playboy the world made him out to be, and she offers quite the blunt assessment when it came to her sex life with Hef.

"He seemed less sex-savvy than some of the teenage boys I'd been with years ago," she writes. "It was clear to me Hef had never taken a moment in his entire life to figure out how to please someone else."

Not long after tying the knot, Crystal shares that sex with Hugh ended in 2014. She said she felt "relieved" with no longer having to be "keeping up the Playboy charade for Hef, for the public."

Hefner died in September 2017. He was 91. Following his death, Crystal remembered Hefner as a "kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world."

"He changed my life, he saved my life," she added. "He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner. I join the world in mourning. I thank you for all of your condolences. To the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you."

