Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke Hogan, is putting an end to speculation about why she didn't attend her father's wedding over the weekend.

Brooke, 35, took to Instagram Monday afternoon to share a statement addressing her absence, which she says was due to her prioritizing her own mental health and wellbeing.

"As many of you know, I value my privacy, but unfortunately, a lot of media outlets are making assumptions as to why I did not attend my father's third wedding," Brooke wrote. "Instead of leaving it to speculation, I decided it's better to shut it all down here."

"As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years," she continued. "With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I've had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least."

Brooke explained, "For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values."

While Brooke clearly expresses that there is a schism between herself and her father regarding their own "personal beliefs," Brooke still shared a positive, congenial message for her dad, concluding her post, "I wish him well," alongside a heart emoji.

The retired pro wrestler tied the knot with 45-year-old fiancée Sky Daily on Friday, Sept. 22 inside the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida, TMZ reports. The nuptials come just two months after the 70-year-old wrestling star popped the question in July after the two dated for more than a year.

As for their wedding, it was reportedly a small affair with the pair's children making up most of the guest list. In a video Hulk posted on Instagram, his 33-year-old son, Nick, can be seen in the audience. Brooke is conspicuously absent.

Hogan has been married twice before, first to ex Linda for 24 years, with whom he welcomed his two children. He later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. In 2022, he announced that they had divorced.

Meanwhile, it seems the former reality star is on cloud nine these days. As Hogan -- who recently spoke out about his newfound sobriety -- proclaimed on social media around the time of his 70th birthday in August, "70 years young and happier than I’ve ever been! Brother!"

