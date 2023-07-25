Hulk Hogan is Engaged to Sky Daily After Over a Year of Dating

Hogan and the yoga instructor started dating early last year, following his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, with whom he was married for 11 years.

In February 2022, Hogan took to Twitter to announce that the marriage was over and that his divorce from McDaniel was already finalized, tweeting, "Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life."

This will be Hogan's third marriage, following his marriage to McDaniel in 2010, and his 26-year marriage to his first wife, Linda.