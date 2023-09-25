Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily Two Months After Engagement

Let us tell you something, brother -- Hulk Hogan is married!

The retired pro wrestler tied the knot with 45-year-old fiancée Sky Daily on Friday, Sept. 22 inside the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida, TMZ reports. The nuptials come just two months after the 70-year-old wrestling star popped the question in July after the two dated for more than a year.

As for their wedding, it was reportedly a small affair with the pair's children making up most of the guest list. In a video Hogan posted on Instagram, his 33-year-old son, Nick, can be seen, but his older daughter, 35-year-old Brooke, was reportedly not in attendance.

Hogan has been married twice before, first to ex Linda for 24 years, with whom he welcomed his two children. He later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010. In 2022, he announced that they had divorced.

Meanwhile, it seems the former reality star is on cloud nine these days. As Hogan -- who recently spoke out about his newfound sobriety -- proclaimed on social media around the time of his 70th birthday in August, "70 years young and happier than I’ve ever been! Brother!"

