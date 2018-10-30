Author John Green’s next adaptation has found its stars!

On Tuesday, Green announced that they have cast Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth to star in the TV adaptation of Looking for Alaska. Plummer will be taking on Miles “Pudge” Halter, a teen who enrolls in prep school where he meets Alaska Young (Froseth), a beautiful albeit emotionally troubled girl. He quickly falls head over feels for Alaska but a relationship never blossoms. However, she dies unexpectedly, sending Miles reeling. Her death prompts him and his friends to embark upon a mission to get to the bottom of Alaska’s death and her mysterious past, which she guarded while alive.

The project will be an eight-episode limited series and the third book by Green to get an adaptation after The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns became feature films in 2014 and 2015, respectively. After delivering the casting news, Green shared his thoughts on Twitter regarding the work in progress.

“I spoke to Kristine and Charlie on the phone yesterday and it was really special to have a conversation with the people who will become Miles and Alaska,” he said. “I’m so grateful to them and to everyone involved with the Looking for Alaska series. It's all starting to feel very real!”

I spoke to Kristine and Charlie on the phone yesterday and it was really special to have a conversation with the people who will become Miles and Alaska. I'm so grateful to them and to everyone involved with the Looking for Alaska series. It's all starting to feel very real! — John Green (@johngreen) October 30, 2018

Most recently, Froseth starred in two very different Netflix films, the teen drama Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and the cult-centric horror film Apostle. Meanwhile, Plummer had a minor role in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World as well as starring in the recent indie drama Lean on Pete.

Get more breaking TV news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How TV Love Scenes Are Really Made (Exclusive)

Meet the 'LadyGang!' Go on Set of the New TV Show From ET's Keltie Knight (Exclusive)

'Modern Family' Star Sofia Vergara Tops Highest-Paid TV Actresses List Again

Related Gallery