Ian Ziering and Wife Erin Split After 9 Years of Marriage

Ian Ziering and his wife, Erin Ziering, are calling it quits.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news in a heartfelt message, shared alongside a snapshot of two cherubic angels from Michelangelo's iconic Sistine Chapel fresco.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up," Ian wrote. "With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids"

The pair -- who tied the knot in May 2010, in a ceremony in Newport Beach, California -- share two daughters, 8-year-old Mia and 6-year-old Penna.

Ian also said that he was announcing the news himself in response to tabloid reports misrepresenting their split.

"It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational," the 55-year-old actor wrote. "Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents."

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls," he concluded. "Peace and love, Ian."

Erin addressed the split as well, sharing a contemplative snapshot of herself on the beach alongside her own Instagram statement.

"I mean, it is kind of hard to choose an announcing your divorce picture, so i just went with my favorite one of myself?" she began. "After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful."

Erin added that she and her daughters "are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding."

"Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out and I am sorry if I do not get a chance to respond right now," she added. "I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time."

This is Ziering's second split after his divorce from playboy model Nikki Schieler in 2002 after nearly five years of marriage.

