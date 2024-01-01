Ian Ziering is addressing a scary situation. One day after the 59-year-old actor was attacked during in a street brawl with bikers, he took to Instagram to explain what happened and reveal how he's doing now.

"Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes," he began. "While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

Zieringm who's dad to Mia, 12, and Penna, 10, noted that while he's "relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed," the incident left him "deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," he wrote. "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

"I have always been an advocate for standing up against intimidation and misconduct, and this incident reinforces my belief in the importance of personal and community safety," Ziering added. "We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone."

Ziering continued his message by urging "city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences."

"I am thankful for the support of my family, friends, and fans during this time," he concluded. "It's in challenging moments like these that the strength and unity of our community are most vital. Happy New Year."

On New Year's Eve, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor got into a full-on brawl with a number of people while driving down the busy street.

In footage obtained by TMZ, around a dozen men and women on mini-bikes appeared to be driving down the street, weaving in and out of traffic. The Sharknado actor exited his vehicle and got into an altercation with one of the bikers, striking them. Soon, the other bikers came to his aid, and began attacking Ziering.

The actor was seen attempting to run away, but was held and punched by multiple people in helmets and riding gear, who accosted him on the sidewalk outside the Hollywood & Highland shopping complex.

TMZ reported that Ziering returned to his car and drove off after escaping the bikers, who likewise left the scene.

The LAPD confirmed to KTLA 5 that officers responded to the scene of the incident. No injuries were reported.

