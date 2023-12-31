Ian Ziering is closing out his year with a violent and surreal street brawl in the middle of Hollywood Blvd.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor got into a full-on brawl with a number of people while driving down the busy street, leading to the actor getting pummeled and eventually fleeing from the large group of bikers.

In footage obtained by TMZ, around a dozen men and women on mini-bikes appeared to be driving down the street, weaving in and out of traffic.

For reasons that are currently unclear, the Sharknado actor exited his vehicle and got into an altercation with one of the bikers, striking them. Soon, the other bikers came to his aid, and began attacking Ziering.

The actor can be seen attempting to run away, but is held and punched by multiple people in helmets and riding gear, who accost him on the sidewalk outside the Hollywood & Highland shopping complex.

TMZ reports that, after escaping from the bikers, they left the scene, and Ziering returned to his car and drove off as well. Police were reportedly not called about the incident.

KTLA 5, however, says onlookers reported the fight to police, who confirmed to the outlet that officers responded to the scene of the incident. as well as the bikers allegedly driving recklessly in traffic. No injuries were reported.

Ziering has not yet publicly addressed the altercation.

