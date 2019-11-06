Ian Ziering's wife, Erin, has filed for divorce.

Erin filed for divorce from Ian at Los Angeles' Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Tuesday, ET confirms. The news comes days after the pair revealed on Instagram that they were going their separate ways.

"It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up," Ian wrote on Thursday. "With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids."

Ian and Erin married in May 2010, and share two daughters, 8-year-old Mia and 6-year-old Penna. The actor, 55, also said that he was announcing the news himself in response to tabloid reports misrepresenting their split.

"It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational," he shared. "Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents."

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls," he concluded. "Peace and love, Ian."

Erin wrote in her own post: "After 9 1/2 years of marriage Ian asked for a divorce. After having asked multiple times I knew it was time to give up. Knowing that I am not the person to make him happy makes the situation feel more peaceful. The girls and I are doing great and finding gratitude and love in our new life together and rebuilding. Thank you to everyone who has been reaching out and I am sorry if I do not get a chance to respond right now. I appreciate your love and the sisterhood of women who surrounds me during this time."

