News

IATSE Averts Strike, Reaches Tentative Deal With Broadway League, Disney Theatrical

By CBS New York
Broadway
Getty Images

With Hollywood shut down due to a work stoppage, another entertainment union has narrowly avoided going on strike.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE, had begun voting on a strike authorization on Wednesday, but it reached a tentative contract agreement with the Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions on Thursday morning, the sides announced.

Stagehands, hair and makeup artists, and wardrobe personnel under the so-called "Pink Contract" were the parties potentially impacted.

Pink Contract workers are employed directly by the productions and work on Broadway shows for out-of-town tryouts and tours.

"These are the people who run so many vital backstage functions and without them there is no show," a representative said.

This story was originally published by CBS New York on July 20, 2023 at 12:38 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bethenny Frankel Speaks Up for Reality Stars Amid Actors' Strike

Why Anne Hathaway and Others Can Film During the SAG-AFTRA Strike

How the SAG-AFTRA Strike Affects 'The Voice,' 'DWTS' and More

Related Gallery

 