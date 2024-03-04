Idina Menzel took to TikTok and her Instagram Story on Saturday to celebrate a milestone close to her heart - the moment John Travolta called her Adele Dazeem at the 2014 Oscars.

With a playful grin, Menzel, 52, addressed her alter ego directly in a video, reminiscent of the moment that sparked Adele Dazeem's unintentional rise to fame.

"Hey, Adele Dazeem, it's Idina Menzel. I just want to say happy birthday," Menzel expressed with genuine warmth. "I'm sending you so much love and positive energy, I hope you have the best, best day." She then serenaded Adele Dazeem with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" before signing off with a cheerful, "Have a great one, lots of love, bye!"

The video was captioned with a playful nod: "'Happy 10th Birthday, Adele Dazeem!'" Indeed, it has been a decade since Travolta's now-iconic mispronunciation of Menzel's name as he introduced her onstage at the 2014 Oscars, inadvertently christening her with the moniker Adele Dazeem.

Menzel was in attendance at the Oscars to perform Frozen's hit song, "Let It Go," when Travolta stumbled over her name, introducing her as "the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem."

Travolta's slip of the tongue became an instant viral sensation, spawning memes and garnering immense media attention. Despite the initial embarrassment, Menzel and Travolta have embraced the incident with good humor.

Menzel told Billboard magazine in 2014 that Travolta did send her flowers after the flub. "He was really gracious and sent this gorgeous email, and we're buddies and it's all cool," she said. "Please. I mean, I've only benefited from it."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In 2015, Travolta spoke about the mishap during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, attributing the gaffe to various distractions, including being momentarily thrown off by Goldie Hawn.

Since then, Menzel and Travolta have shared stages and even presented together at subsequent Oscars ceremonies, with Menzel occasionally poking fun at the unforgettable blunder.

In 2022, Menzel further immortalized the incident by participating in the "That's Not My Name" challenge on Instagram and TikTok. The challenge featured clips of various characters Menzel has portrayed alongside the infamous Oscars moment, substituting her name with question marks for added comedic effect.

